Dame Judi Dench Was Going to be the Creator of the Millennium Falcon!?

With each new day, we must ask ourselves one simple question: Will we ever be free from new information on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Or are we just going to always think about what could have been with the final installment in the sequel trilogy?

A new bit of concept art from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has surfaced from Phil Saunders and shows Daisy Ridley’s Rey talking with an older woman. That older woman? Supposedly the woman who created the Millennium Falcon, and Judi Dench was apparently short-listed to play her.

According to ComicBook.com, Saunders wrote a caption about the artwork:

Another random shot from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In an earlier version of the script, Rey would have sought out the original designer of the Millenium Falcon to find a piece of hardware that could stop the First Order armada. Dame Judy Dench was on the wishlist for the role, and would have been great. Rey finds her on yet another desert planet of course, and her home would have been carved into the top of a spectacular mesa. I was just tasked with adapting a piece of reference provided by the art department into an interesting interior.

This isn’t the first time that concept art for The Rise of Skywalker came out that has us wishing that it was in the movie. There was so much going on behind the scenes that we ended up getting a very different version from what was originally planned. And yes, maybe we didn’t need to have Judi Dench as the creator of the Millennium Falcon in the movie, but it would have been really cool to see.

There is still so much about the world of Star Wars that we don’t know, and a little scene like that is just a neat way of filling out the world. I’d love to know who made the ship that I love so much. I’d love to explore the history of the Falcon before it ended up with Lando Calrissian. But alas, that might just be for another time.

But the knowledge that Judi Dench was almost in a Star Wars? That I’m going to need them to hurry up and fix. There are plenty of roles she can take in the Disney+ era of Star Wars. Please and thank you.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]