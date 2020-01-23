Colin Trevorrow’s Leaked Star Wars Concept Art Shows Us What Might Have Been

When Colin Trevorrow parted ways with Lucasfilm and Disney, he left behind two years worth of writing, artwork, and preparation for Episode IX: Duel of the Fates that would never see the light of day. But nothing stays buried forever, as the script for the ill-fated project has leaked. Now, we have several stunning pieces of concept art that fleshes out the proposed story and shows us what a Trevorrow-helmed Star Wars might have looked like.

Thanks to the Star Wars Leaks subreddit, we have 20 images that bring life this alternate take on the ending of the Skywalker saga.

The first image (above) shows Rey wielding a double-bladed lightsaber, which is made from Luke Skywalker’s saber and her own staff. She wears a black outfit, signifying a darker turn for the heroine. This dark tone is also seen in the city of Coruscant, which has been occupied by the First Order.

In the next image, we see resistance fighter Bisc Kova about to be executed with a light blade guillotine for helping the resistance steal a Star Destroyer. Is that Captain Phasma as executioner?

Rey continues her Jedi training under the tutelage of Ghost Force Luke on the planet of Koralev. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren goes to train with ancient Sith master (and Palpatine trainer) Tor Valum, a giant spidery-looking alien. In a callback to Luke’s training on Dagobah, Kylo enters a cave and fights a vision of Darth Vader.

Concept art of star wars: dual of the fates Rey with dual lightsaber (hybrid of her staff + skywalker saber) on a star destroyer. Rey & Luke training on koralev. Tor valum. Kylo fights vader in a force vision. pic.twitter.com/C0hIH7Ztxm — … (@BetterCallRaul_) January 23, 2020

Finn, on the other hand, gathers the oppressed citizens of Coruscant are leads them to attack the First Order and retake control of their city. To do this, they commandeer retired AT-ATs and recruit rebel stormtroopers:

#StarWars: Duel of the Fates concept art: Uprising on Coruscant pic.twitter.com/gugEBX0J1t — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) January 23, 2020

This a development I love and wish that Abrams could have incorporated into TROS. Aside from Jannah, we don’t see other defected stormtroopers, which seem like a no-brainer, given Finn’s storyline. The visuals of the re-painted AT-ATs and the freed stormtroopers sans helmets are very powerful and exciting. Finn leading the Coruscant rebellion also gives him more to do in the final chapter, while TROS left him underserved.

The rebels light the Force beacon, calling for reinforcements from across the galaxy. In a tribute to A New Hope, General Leia uses BB-8 to record the call to arms. The battle leaves R2D2 destroyed, with a devastated C3PO mourning the loss of his fellow droid:

“Leia with BB-8. It’s likely this piece is from earlier in the movie, with Leia recording her message to the galaxy. But it nicely mirrors her first scene in A New Hope, a scene that was to be recreated at the end of Duel of the Fates” pic.twitter.com/p0OzvjH4Rq — saulo (@reyskyawIker) January 23, 2020

#StarWars: Duel of the Fates concept art: C-3PO mourns the death of R2-D2, who was destroyed in the Battle of Coruscant pic.twitter.com/SgpicqAwYZ — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) January 23, 2020

Rey and Kylo Ren meet on the planet of Mortis, where Rey fends off a giant beast and finally faces off against Kylo. You can sort of make out his new mask, which is smelted onto his face. And in a moment that would deliver gasps (and likely groans from Force purists) Force Ghost Luke stops Kylo’s lightsaber with his hands.

The good concept art from Duel of the Fates: pic.twitter.com/enIVqQKgmg — P-Thug (@Hermann22) January 23, 2020

#StarWars: Duel of the Fates concept art: Rey and Kylo Ren battle it out on Mortis pic.twitter.com/hS1J2FYPpl — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) January 23, 2020

#StarWars: Duel of the Fates concept art: Luke Skywalker blocks Kylo Ren’s lightsaber with his bare hand mid-fight pic.twitter.com/w9Q9RGsV7j — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) January 23, 2020

Other images include more looks at First Order-occupied Coruscant, as well as Poe Dameron being hunted by the Knights of Ren on Bonadan. There’s a lot to like about this artwork and the story it would have told. Rey’s lack of parentage would have carried over from The Last Jedi, and Finn would have had more to do within the story.

But some changes were chosen while others were forced. Trevorrow’s script was written before Carrie Fisher’s death, which broke our hearts and upended much of the final Skywalker chapter, which was said to focus on General Leia.

What do you think of the concept art? Would Trevorrow’s take have given us a better film than The Rise of Skywalker?

(via Star Wars News Net, image: r/starwarsleaks)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com