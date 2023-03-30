Ready to Enter Your Daisy Jones Era?

As a goth/metal person, fashion trends aren’t usually on my radar. My one exception is basically anything from the 1970s. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been obsessed with the late-70s rock look. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who twirled around in a flowy shawl wanting to be Stevie Nicks. After watching Amazon’s streaming series Daisy Jones and the Six, set in the late 1970s, I can say that I am still in love with the clothes of that era.

Daisy Jones and the Six told the story of a fictional rock band and their rise to fame. It may be a made-up story, but the songs and the clothes are now some of my favorite things. I know I’m not alone in wanting everyone’s outfit from the Aurora album photoshoot. Daisy’s statement necklace has been haunting my dreams. Forget Billy Dunne, Daisy Jones was meant to be with that magical white dress from the last episode. From big sunglasses to crocheted crop tops, to flowing jackets, let’s get some ideas on how to make your Daisy Jones-era a reality.

Shop Small

Amazon set up a storefront linking you directly to products you can use to recreate looks from the show. That being said, fashion from the 1970s is about expressing your own unique style. Keeping this in mind, you’ll probably want to avoid major department stores in favor of smaller shops. Unique Vintage offers many different 1970s-inspired outfits in a range of sizes. They even have shoes!

Etsy is a great place to find small, independent sellers. Maybe you can find a great outfit. I love looking at Etsy for one-of-a-kind jewelry. Can you really have too many statement necklaces? If you are going for an authentic ’70s look, you can never go wrong with a good pair of hoop earrings. Daisy often wears oversized men’s dress shirts with her shorts and boots, and it is the accessories that make the outfit look carefree and seventies.

Think Vintage

Everything 1970s is now vintage, but dare to go even further back. In an interview with Elle, costume designer Denise Wingate said she used pieces that would have been old in the 1970s. Hippies and other counter-culture folks would frequent thrift stores to buy lacey and velvety clothing that dated back to the 1920s or 1930s.

Shopping in local thrift stores or other vintage shops can help you find pieces to make your look more authentic, even if the times are older than the 1970s. Plus, you can see, touch, and smell the clothes to make sure it doesn’t have any stains or tears you wouldn’t want. You may have luck finding some cool vintage items online on places like Etsy or eBay, but they can get expensive quickly. Keep in mind that older clothes had different sizing than what we are used to today.

When in doubt, DIY

My go-to is actually making the items myself. No matter how untalented you think you are, I recommend at least trying to make some clothing for yourself. It’s fun, easier on the budget, and you can brag about your skills when people compliment your outfit. You’d be surprised what you can do with a tank top, a pair of scissors, beads, and feathers. It is also very easy to transform your jeans into bell bottoms using denim or other fabric. On YouTube, you can find tutorials on how to sew them or create them using fabric glue.

One thing I noticed while watching Daisy Jones and the Six was the abundance of super hot crocheted tops. Using yarn and a crochet hook you can make crop tops, sweaters, and other cute accessories. I like using this tutorial that tells you how to make halter top cups to fit your body instead of general sizes and it’s for beginners.

When people think “I need some jewelry” they don’t usually think of craft stores. I frequent Michael’s jewelry area and find really cool stuff. They sell items to make earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Most of the time I can find an interesting pendant and a long chain to make something new for pretty cheap. People don’t need to know how much you spent on it because it is going to look fabulous.

(featured image: Prime Studios)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]