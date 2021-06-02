Things We Saw Today: The Daily Show Took on Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson is the wax figure who speaks and has a voice like an annoying little rabbit, and yet I have to constantly be subjected to his nonsense online. I hate him. And I don’t like to use the word “hate” lightly. If it came down to saving Tucker Carlson or getting to watch Parks and Recreation for the first time all over again, I’d pick Parks and Recreation.

But he has one of the highest-rated shows on television because this extremely wealthy, little ivy league-educated, nepotism-fueled white man somehow convinced an entire group of working-class Americans that he understood their struggle. Tucker SWANSON McNear Carlson doe not care nor does he know your “struggle.” His stepmother is an heiress. So The Daily Show with Trevor Noah took the time to explore the rise and fall and then whatever he’s currently doing of Tucker Carlson for those of us (i.e. me) who never wanted to look up why Carlson was a thing. I just hoped he’d go somewhere and talk to a wall so I didn’t have to listen to him anymore.

My favorite bit of this video is his ever-changing middle name.

Thanks to his hefty inheritance, we could be living in a world where Tucker Carlson never worked and wasn’t on TV every night. Luckily for America, that didn’t happen. This is The Daily Show-ography of Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/j0fARtTzAF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 2, 2021

While a judge ruled that “reasonable” viewers knew that even Carlson’s facts are not, in fact, factual, it doesn’t change the fact that Tucker Carlson is basically gaslighting his audience into believing whatever nonsense he spews. Time and time again, Tucker Carlson opens his mouth, knows exactly what he’s doing, and gets away with it because everyone smart enough to know Tucker Carlson is a disgrace isn’t watching him in the first place. But those who cling to Carlson’s every word believe that he’s telling them the truth.

He’s the worst kind of white man. The most frightening of them. The kind that somehow think they’re “superior” in every way. Granted, all he does is use daddy’s money and lie on air, but people will take him at his word, and that’s why Tucker Star Wars MacGruber Carlson is horrifying.

So, at the end of the day, Tucker Carlson is a fraud twice over hiding behind a gaudy bowtie and a false sense of outrage all because he probably got made fun of one time.

(image: Fox News)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

There’s a new behind the scenes featurette for Loki! (via ComicBook.com)

In Texas, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, Paxton Smith, switched out her approved speech to talk about abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/4xsoHARDSs — Kolleen (@littlewhitty) June 2, 2021

Simu Liu opened up about his time on Kim’s Convenience in a Facebook post. (via Entertainment Tonight Canada)

Kate Winslet fought to keep her body for the sex scene in Mare of Easttown. (via HuffPost)

William Jackson Harper addressed the fan casting of him as Superman. (via ComicBook.com)

Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

