‘Dad’s home and he’s pissed’: Tucker Carlson endorses coup if Harris wins the election, compares America to ‘a bad little girl’

Tucker Carlson went on an unhinged rant in which he encouraged Americans not to accept the results of the election if Kamala Harris wins and compared America to “a bad little girl.”

Disgraced Fox News host and conspiracy theorist Carlson is known for going on unhinged rants, but this latest one might take the cake. With Election Day less than two weeks away, MAGA appears to be spiraling. Recently, Donald Trump has raised concerns over his health and age as his behavior and rants grow increasingly erratic and incoherent. Not only that but he was recently hit with yet another sexual assault allegation on top of the dozens he already had. National polls still predict an extremely close race, though Harris appears to have a slight lead over Trump. As a result, it seems conservatives are already making plans for their course of action if Trump loses.

In the case of a Trump loss, many are fearful of political violence from his party, especially since it has happened before. Hence, it’s deeply concerning that a prominent right-wing commentator is already urging Trump supporters to refuse to accept the election results.

Tucker Carlson goes on unhinged election rant

During an appearance in Duluth, GA, Carlson gave an unhinged and inciteful speech to Trump supporters. First, he seemingly endorsed a second coup similar to that of January 6 if Harris wins the election. He told the crowd, “At the end of all of it, when they tell you they’ve won, no, you can look them straight in the face and say, I’m sorry, Dad’s home, and he’s pissed.” Carlson then launched into an extremely long-winded, bizarre, and creepy analogy of America as a “bad little girl” and MAGA as a “dad” who won’t put up with her bad behavior.

He explained, “It’s like when your teenage girl becomes a vegetarian. You’re like, ‘Okay, it’s fine. No, I totally understand.’ You’re like, ‘It’s a phase.'” However, he says if that “phase goes on for nine years” and destroys “major cities” and allows the country “to be invaded by millions of foreigners,” then MAGA has to act. The rant started going in NSFW territory when Carlson said, “Dad is pissed … And when dad gets home, you know what he says, ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now.'” However, the rant still doesn’t end there.

Carlson continues the analogy, talking about how if you allow a 14 and “hormone-addled” 15-year-old daughter to “light a joint as the breakfast table” or “slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger,” then you’re “going to get more” of the behavior. According to him, fathers need to realize, “It’s not good for you, and it’s not good for them; no, there has to be a point at which dad comes home.”

It’s unclear what point Carlson was trying to make with his weird analogy. Instead, what stood out was the disturbing detail and relish with which he made it. Why is a grown man making an analogy about grown men “spanking” underage “little girls?” Not only that, but the way he went on and on about how dads have to put a stop to their teenage daughters’ misbehavior, seemingly with “spankings” and physical force, was also incredibly unsettling, especially because he has three daughters. Given whatever analogy he was making got lost in his rant, it almost just sounds like he’s just going on and on about fathers needing to beat their daughters into conformity.

It’s also, of course, impossible to ignore the sexism in his analogy. Why does America have to be a “little girl” or a “teenage girl” misbehaving and getting spanked by her “dad?” He doesn’t think little boys, teenage boys, and men misbehave in ways that need to be stopped by their fathers? He goes on and on, acting as if a teenage girl giving their parents the finger is the worst thing in the world and deserves stiff punishment, but absolutely no mention of the ways boys misbehave. On X, many commenters noted his weird rant sounded like a “confession” or “fantasy” more than an analogy.

Not only is Carlson inciting violence and suggesting a coup, but he somehow found the creepiest and most disturbing way possible to do so. It’s hard to even know where to start with the sheer wrongness of everything he said. While one hopes no one would actually listen to the guy fantasizing about beating daughters and little girls, his speech got a standing ovation, and all of MAGA is fangirling over him on X. If this is how they’re already talking before Election Day even arrives, it’s further evidence that MAGA should not get into office. The movement planning coups and relishing in sexist analogies need to be defeated for good, not further emboldened and empowered.

