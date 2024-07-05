Crunchyroll and Logic Jazz Up Wardrobes With ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Streetwear Line

Sunrise’s neo-Western anime Cowboy Bebop’s influence on pop culture has transcended the bounds of animation and has inspired others to celebrate the series’ impact on their own lives.

Recommended Videos

GRAMMY award-winning rapper, singer, and songwriter Logic has partnered with anime streaming service Crunchyroll to launch his own line of Cowboy Bebop-inspired clothing and accessories: Crunchyroll X Logic X Cowboy Bebop.

The amalgamation of anime and rap has served as an ever-growing aspect of the hip-hop community. Most popularly, Megan Thee Stallion has incorporated anime culture into her own discography. In Crunchyroll’s official collaboration announcement, Logic opened up about his relationship with anime: Anime was there for me when I was growing up in a drug and violence-ridden childhood and household. I discovered anime through ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ and would later go on to befriend the voice of Spike Spiegel, Steve Blum, and collaborate with him on various albums, which is a dream come true. Without ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ there is no Logic. I just hope that collabing with ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and Crunchyroll will allow me to introduce a lot more of my fans who might not be hip to ‘Cowboy Bebop,’ and vice versa, and hope that a bunch of people out there who love ‘Cowboy Bebop’ will realize I’m making fun anime nerd albums.

Crunchyroll X Logic X Cowboy Bebop was designed by Cowboy Bebop’s animation director and character designer, Toshihiro Kawamoto. Together, Kawamoto and Logic ensured that Logic’s adoration of anime was the focal point throughout the collection. They set out to craft an eye-catching clothing line that captured the aesthetics of the anime while translating it into wearable, everyday clothing. Each aspect of the collaboration honors Cowboy Bebop’s legacy by featuring iconic characters in versatile, effortlessly cool apparel.

Here’s what’s included in the Crunchyroll X Logic x Cowboy Bebop collaboration:

Those who are interested in purchasing from the Logic X Cowboy Bebop collaboration are able to pre-order from the Crunchyroll Store, or can buy items in-person at Anime Expo 2024. All pre-orders made through the Crunchyroll Store are expected to ship as soon as July 8, 2024. For those who have ordered online, you can rewatch Cowboy Bebop on Crunchyroll while patiently waiting for your package to arrive.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy