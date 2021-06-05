Things We Saw Today: ‘Cruella 2’ Is Definitely Happening

***SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the final scenes of Cruella.***

Hold onto your two-toned wig: Cruella de Vil is returning to the big screen. Again. Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are returning for the sequel, and Emma Stone is expected to reprise her role as everyone’s favorite wicked fashionista. While Cruella has only been out for two weeks, the film has already earned $51.8 million worldwide. It’s unclear how much money the movie earned on Disney+’s Premier Access, where it was available to stream for $30. But the numbers must have been strong enough to earn a greenlight for a sequel.

Cruella has received largely favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, and its origin story ends with its titular character poised for more high fashion shenanigans. While the sequel is still in the early stages, it’s unclear whether the film will be another wholly original idea or a loose adaptation of 101 Dalmatians.

The mid-credits scene of the film seems to indicate the latter. We see two Dalmatian puppies (born from the Baroness’s own Dalmatians) named Pongo and Perdita are delivered to Roger (Kayvan Novak) and Anita (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). The final shot sees Roger composing the iconic “Cruella de Vil” theme song.

Of course, Stone’s Cruella is clearly devoted to dogs, so it will be interesting to see how a sequel reimagines the antagonist’s desire to turn puppies into a fur coat. Or Gillespie and McNamara could go in a totally different direction, like Disney’s other villain-centered sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Emmas Stone and Thompson discussed a potential sequel in the vein of The Godfather Part II, which functions as both a sequel and a prequel to the original.

#Cruella 2? Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are in for a Godfather II-style sequel with Glenn Close returning. pic.twitter.com/f2biR34uX3 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 5, 2021

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Disney)

Netflix cancels Jupiter’s Legacy, pivots to anthology series around Mark Millar’s works. (via Deadline)

Go behind the scenes of Netflix’s whimsical new series Sweet Tooth. (via New York Times)

N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth Trilogy is coming to the big screen! (via io9)

Sssssso, folks have been asking me for updates on the Broken Earth tv/film adaptation for a while, and I haven't been able to say anything… because a lot's been happening. But at last, I can share: https://t.co/D9F9nDtN96 — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) June 4, 2021 Shin Megami Tensei V is coming this fall. (via CBR)

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu on his big screen adaptation of Broadway hit Wicked. (via Collider)

Here’s a list of 36 queer-owned businesses selling Pride shirts! (via Autostraddle) The craziest thing about the MCU is when it started I was like “Iron Man?Idk, seems like a niche character” and now I’m like “I wonder if White Vision will run into Korg.” — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 4, 2021

