Things We Saw Today: The Crown Is Getting That 6th Season From Netflix After All

The Crown will continue on! We will get that sixth season after all, despite claims that it was going to be wrapped in five.

Series creator Peter Morgan spoke about it with The Hollywood Reporter and apparently wasn’t ready to end the series just yet: “As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

However, we aren’t going to be close to the present day, so if you were excited about the possibility of Troian Bellisario as Meghan Markle, we will have to just put that back on the dream board. “To be clear, season six will not bring us any closer to present day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail,” Morgan made sure to clarify.

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s VP of original content, added on that they are excited for seasons four through six: “The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season. We can’t wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to support Peter’s vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season.”

Well, if that means we get to have two seasons of Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth II, then I suppose that is just one thing to look forward to. Long live the Queen.

(via THR, image: Sophie Mutevelian/ Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com