What to Expect from the Crisis on Infinite Earths Conclusion

The final two hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths are three weeks away and The CW has released summaries teasing the epic conclusion to the Arrowverse crossover. And they give us a few hints of what to expect from the event.

For hour one, aka Part 4, which is technically an episode of Arrow, the logline reads:

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN PART FOUR OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.” EPISODE PENNED BY MARV WOLFMAN & MARC GUGGENHEIM – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim.

So it sounds like, as long prophesized the Flash will disappear in Crisis, but I think we can tell from the previews for the hour that he goes into the speed force. Still, I’m sure this is merely a hint of what’s to come as we also know we might be seeing some flashbacks to the backstory of the Monitor and Anti-Monitor.

As for the final hour concluding the adventure. That’s technically going to be the first episode of the year for Legends of Tomorrow and the breakdown reads thusly:

THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.” Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed (#508).

So…not much there. I’m sure there’s not a lot they can say, but we anticipate Oliver coming in to help the final fight as The Spectre and many more surprises. We’re still holding out hope for a Linda Carter as Wonder Woman cameo, but whatever the twists, it’s already been a pretty amazing event.

We’ll have more on Crisis on Infinite Earths and the Arrowverse after the holidays, for now: time for a rewatch.

