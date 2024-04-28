Crescent City series by Sarah J. Maas
Fans Might Be Waiting a While for 'Crescent City' Book 4

Evan Tiwari
Published: Apr 28, 2024 04:42 pm

Sarah J. Maas has made the fantasy genre her own in the last couple of years, with her A Court of Thorns and Roses series and Crescent City series. The Crescent City series consists of three books, and fans are curious to know when they can expect the fourth book in the series.

As things stand, fans might have to wait for a fourth Crescent City book for at least a year or two. Maas confirmed in a January interview with Today that there will be a fourth book, but there are no immediate plans to release it because she has more pressing projects on her plate. The author told host Jenna Bush Hager, “You will have to wait a bit, … On the airport taxiing line, it’s a little down, but I know who the book’s about. I know the big ideas of what I want to happen.”

The Crescent City series currently consists of House of Earth and Blood (2020), House of Sky and Breath (2022), and House of Flame and Shadow (2024). Since House of Flame and Shadow was published in January, we can likely expect the fourth book sometime around 2026.

House of Flame and Shadow sets up the fourth book nicely from the point of view of multiple supporting characters. Isaiah’s character is expected to have a meaty role in the next book due to his promotion to a leadership role among the angels by Hunt. Hypaxia may also play a bigger role in the next book, as he is the head of the House of Flame and Shadow at the end of the third book.

Apart from Isaiah and Hypaxia, book 3 has also left plenty of room for the characters of Tharion and Ithan to develop. While Tharion is on the search for his spouse at the end of the last book, Ithan’s ascension to becoming Prime could open up endless possibilities for his character in the fourth part of the series.

The next book Maas plans to release will be set in the A Court of Thorns and Roses universe, also known by the acronym “ACOTAR.” The series currently has five books: A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015), A Court of Mist and Fury (2016), A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017), A Court of Frost and Starlight (2018), and A Court of Silver Flames (2021).

