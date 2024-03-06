‘Coyote vs. Acme’s Allegedly Leaked Plot Makes Its Cancellation Hurt Even More

It’s looking more and more likely that the grossly anticompetitive attitude of one David Zaslav will manifest as Warner Bros. ultimate cancellation of Coyote vs. Acme, and one can only hope that this corporate entertainment trend is soon shelved with the same gumption before long.

We’re beholden to this particularly ungodly present of finished or nearly finished projects being canceled for tax write-offs in the meantime, however, so while official confirmation of Coyote vs. Acme’s fate still eludes us, one leaker has taken it upon themselves to decide that the ins and outs of the movie should not, and took the liberty of posting what’s allegedly the entire plot of the film online.

The leak (which, if untrue, certainly deserves a medal for the work that went into it) expands on the synopsis that we’ve all become familiar with as the Coyote vs. Acme saga continues, kicking off with a cartoon Peter Lorre pulling some mischief on an Acme assembly line before getting thrown into a “portable hole” (think Bugs Bunny dragging his rabbit hole across the ground, probably), after which we dive into the main plot.

From there, such details as Foghorn Leghorn’s substantial antagonist role, a divided Looney Tunes cast both testifying and operating in the shadows, a wildcard Road Runner appearance, and the sinister “Project Sisyphus” bring this condensed version of the alleged Coyote vs. Acme script to wonderfully cheeky life.

I almost hope that this actually is a fake leak, because if this plot outline is even partially representative of the story housed within Coyote vs. Acme, then audiences may have truly been robbed of a great film in an even more tragic fashion than we already thought.

Perhaps it’s cynical to speak of Coyote vs. Acme as though the plug has been officially pulled, but after the film’s previous failed attempts to find another buyer (which—and this is important to note—wasn’t due to a lack of interest), it’s probably best to not get our hopes up.

