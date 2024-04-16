Courtney Love attends the Fendi Couture Haute Spring Summer 2023 at Paris Fashion Week and Taylor Swift poses at the 66th Grammy Awards
Category:
Big on the Internet

Courtney Love Divides the Internet With Blunt Take on Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and More

Image of Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 04:48 pm

Courtney Love seemingly woke up and chose violence as she offered a brutally blunt take on some of today’s biggest artists, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Naturally, her take quickly had the internet up in arms.

Recommended Videos

Those unfamiliar with Love reacted by dismissing her music take and questioning her relevancy. However, her opinion isn’t as easily dismissable as, for example, Lily Allen’s bizarre take on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter because she actually is someone who has authority in the industry. She’s easily one of the most influential female artists in alternative rock. Love paved the way for other female artists in rock through her solo career and her band, Hole, which became one of the most successful female-fronted rock bands of all time. Additionally, anyone who’s already familiar with Love likely wouldn’t have been phased by her latest blunt takes.

Love has quite the reputation for speaking her mind and breaking the status quo. Some find her bold and unapologetic personality inspiring in a society where women aren’t often permitted to be loud and vocal. However, some feel her antics have gone too far at times, such as her volatile feud with Dave Grohl or the time she drunkenly crashed Madonna’s interview at the MTV Video Musics Awards. Needless to say, she’s a woman who commands attention, and she certainly caught everyone’s attention as she gave her honest take on today’s female artists.

What did Courtney Love save about contemporary female artists?

During an interview with the Evening Standard, Love weighed in on some of today’s biggest female artists and held nothing back. First, she noted that she’s generally supportive of modern female artists and the strides women have made in the industry. However, there are a few female artists she has no love for, including Swift. In a statement sure to leave Swifties fuming, Love said, “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Then, she took aim at Lana Del Rey, suggesting that the indie pop artist take a lengthy “seven-year” break from music after covering a song by John Denver that turned Love away from her. Love did admit to initially liking Del Rey, though her opinion of her music has recently soured. As for Madonna, she hardly got into the music, just stating plainly, “I don’t like her, and she doesn’t like me.” Lastly, Love took on Beyoncé, admitting that she understood and loved the concept of Cowboy Carter but didn’t like the actual album. She explains, “I just don’t like her music.”

Wow. Love really didn’t mince words while laying into some of the most influential women in music. She didn’t give much evidence or clarity to support her opinions. She seemingly just personally dislikes all these artists and their music. The only unsurprising take was on Madonna. After Love crashed Madonna’s 1995 interview by throwing compact mirrors at her, Madonna famously quipped, “Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now.” It’s quite expected that the pair don’t like each other much.

If this was another instance of Love wanting attention “right now,” she got her desire, given that she took on several of the most dedicated and powerful fanbases all at once and dissed their idols. The internet was quickly divided between Love fans supporting her opinion and pointing out her relevancy in the industry and those dismissing Love as irrelevant and attention-seeking.

Courtney Love is certainly entitled to her opinion but the issue, as one user mentioned, is less about what she said and more about how she said it. It’s concerning to see women like Allen and Love unable to articulate their opinions about fellow women in the industry without feeling the need to make cryptic, loaded comments or insult women in the process.

While many on the internet would like to debate her relevancy, Love is an influential figure and one would hope she would use her platform to elevate other women instead of tearing them down.

(featured image: Marc Piasecki / Getty / Neilson Barnard / Getty)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tilian Pearson Officially Parts From Dance Gavin Dance After Years of Controversy
Tilian Pearson performs with Dance Gavin Dance during the Vans Warped Tour in 2021
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tilian Pearson Officially Parts From Dance Gavin Dance After Years of Controversy
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Could Stray Kids’ Summer Plans Include New Music?
The eight members of Stray Kids in a promotiona picture for their comeback ODDITY
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Could Stray Kids’ Summer Plans Include New Music?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Hannah Waddingham Rightfully Calls Out Gross Photographer’s Inappropriate Comments
Hannah Waddingham with her arms raised while on stage
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Hannah Waddingham Rightfully Calls Out Gross Photographer’s Inappropriate Comments
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article JonTron’s Fans Think He’s ‘Winning at Life,’ but His Controversies Say Otherwise
Jonathan Jafari holds a bird in a video on his YouTube channel JonTron
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
JonTron’s Fans Think He’s ‘Winning at Life,’ but His Controversies Say Otherwise
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 15, 2024
Read Article JoJo Siwa Sure Is Stirring Up Controversies With Her ‘Rebrand’
JoJo Siwa with a mic in her hand on stage
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
JoJo Siwa Sure Is Stirring Up Controversies With Her ‘Rebrand’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tilian Pearson Officially Parts From Dance Gavin Dance After Years of Controversy
Tilian Pearson performs with Dance Gavin Dance during the Vans Warped Tour in 2021
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Tilian Pearson Officially Parts From Dance Gavin Dance After Years of Controversy
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Could Stray Kids’ Summer Plans Include New Music?
The eight members of Stray Kids in a promotiona picture for their comeback ODDITY
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Could Stray Kids’ Summer Plans Include New Music?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Hannah Waddingham Rightfully Calls Out Gross Photographer’s Inappropriate Comments
Hannah Waddingham with her arms raised while on stage
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Hannah Waddingham Rightfully Calls Out Gross Photographer’s Inappropriate Comments
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article JonTron’s Fans Think He’s ‘Winning at Life,’ but His Controversies Say Otherwise
Jonathan Jafari holds a bird in a video on his YouTube channel JonTron
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
JonTron’s Fans Think He’s ‘Winning at Life,’ but His Controversies Say Otherwise
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 15, 2024
Read Article JoJo Siwa Sure Is Stirring Up Controversies With Her ‘Rebrand’
JoJo Siwa with a mic in her hand on stage
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
JoJo Siwa Sure Is Stirring Up Controversies With Her ‘Rebrand’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 12, 2024
Author
Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski is an SEO writer for The Mary Sue, who frequently covers DC, Marvel, Star Wars, YA literature, celebrity news, and coming-of-age films. She has over two years of experience in the digital media and entertainment industry, and her works can also be found on Screen Rant and Tell-Tale TV. She enjoys running, reading, snarking on YouTube personalities, and working on her future novel when she's not writing professionally. You can find more of her writing on Twitter at @RachelUlatowski.