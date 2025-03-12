Could Donald Trump face impeachment in 2025?

There are understandably a lot of people upset with President Donald Trump. His chaotic first months have been eventful and divisive, and a large number of people have already had enough. There’s currently a petition going around with more than 250,000 signatures calling for the president’s impeachment. Is that a possibility?

An organization called Free Speech for People announced it has collected the signatures in support of Congress introducing articles of impeachment against the current president. This development follows parallel news that Texas Rep. Al Green would bring those very articles to the House floor soon.

John Bonifaz, the President of Free Speech For People, said that there’s always been a remedy for a “corrupt, lawless president” and that’s the impeachment process. “Donald Trump has already committed multiple abuses of power since assuming the Oval Office again, and he must be held accountable,” Bonifaz said.

The organization also listed a number of offenses against the president that it says illustrates the need to remove him from power, including the planned removal of Palestinians from Gaza; systematically “dismantling independent” oversight, and abusing the power of the office, to name a few.

Green, who was recently removed from the House floor after he heckled the president during a speech to congress, recently said he was “working on” the impeachment articles.

“This president is unfit. He should not hold the office—34 felony convictions, two times impeached,” Green said. The rep was removed after shouting “He has no mandate” to Trump in a protest against Trump’s “desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security.”

Impeachment is the process of putting charges forward against a government official. There may be a trial and in some cases the official is removed from office. Three presidents have been impeached in American history: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Trump, twice. All were found not guilty.

Here’s the tough pill: an impeachment resolution needs a simple majority in the House to trigger a trial and a two-thirds majority in the Senate for a conviction. Unfortunately, this is incredibly unlikely considering Republicans currently have a majority in both the House and the Senate. This means any impeachment proceedings would be strictly for show.

This question of impeachment comes up often when it comes to Trump. Besides the fact that he’s the only president who’s ever been impeached twice while in office, he has the whole GOP behind him. Not one dissenter in the whole lot. There’s fortunately no limit to the amount of times a president can be impeached, but that’s little solace when the reality is so far-fetched.

The only silver lining is the 2026 elections. If the Democrats can somehow figure out a way to rally and get elected majority in both chambers of Congress, then impeachment has a chance. In the meantime it’s more of a pipe dream than anything else.







