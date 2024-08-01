‘Coraline’ Is Coming Back To Theaters, in 3D!

Are you one of the many, many people out there who were traumatized by the stop-motion masterpiece Coraline as a kid? (Or as an adult, let’s be honest.) Good news! The movie is returning to theaters in glorious 3D for its 15th anniversary and you can be traumatized all over again.

Coraline, directed by Henry Selick and produced by Laika, is all about a little girl dissatisfied with her life. Her parents are seemingly too busy for her and she’s still adjusting to a family move. One day she finds a small door leading to another world that provides her with everything she’s ever wanted, but all is not what it seems. The other world is ruled by the Other Mother, a terrifying creature who wishes to sew buttons onto Coraline’s eyes and keep her forever.

Coraline must call on all her smarts to get away from the Other Mother, and before long she proves herself a brave and resourceful heroine. The film has a happy ending, but there are a lot of scares before the credits roll. If you don’t like spiders, this is probably not the film for you!

But if this is the film for you (and it’s definitely worth facing your fears for) here’s when you can catch the 3D re-release. (It will also be available in 2D, which is good for folks like me who can’t watch 3D films.) Coraline will be playing from August 15 to August 22.

The re-release is being presented by Fathom Events in the US and Trafalgar Releasing everywhere else. Check their websites to see which movie theaters are participating, or visit coraline15.com. Tickets have been on sale since June 21.

Those who brave Coraline will also be treated to a glimpse of an upcoming film from Laika, Wildwood. It’s based on the book by Colin Meloy of indie rock band The Decemberists. Like Coraline, it’ll be a stop-motion film, and it features the talents of Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Mahershala Ali, and Carey Mulligan.

If you have a creepy doll in your possession, be sure to bring it along.

