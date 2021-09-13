In the wake of the reaction to the murder of George Floyd in 2020 came the cancelation of Cops by Paramount Network. They were trying to do something to address police brutality without actually doing anything, but the show is now returning on Fox Nation.

“Cops is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base,” Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a statement, per The Hill. “We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

The Hill reports that Fox will “offer all first responders, including police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, a free one-year subscription to Fox Nation beginning this week, the network said, and donate $5 to Answer the Call, a charity supporting families of killed police and first responders in New York City for every new subscriber.”

Fox News is also set to create several new first responder-themed shows on Fox Nation, “anchored by various network hosts and personalities, including a ridealong show with paramedics and a feature program highlighting policy-community engagement programs across the country.”

(via The Hill, image: Paramount Network)

What did you see out there today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]