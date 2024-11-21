‘What a relief:’ Controversial Ariana Grande impersonator Paige Niemann has finally been banned from TikTok

Arianators are celebrating Paige Niemann’s ban from TikTok.

Paige Niemann earned notoriety online due to her videos impersonating Ariana Grande. Throughout different eras, Paige Niemann has mimicked Ariana Grande’s looks, even going so far as to dye her hair blonde when Grande did, change her eyebrow shape, and buy the same outfits as her. After years of building a career copying Grande, Niemann has finally been banned from TikTok.

Why was Paige Niemann banned from TikTok?

Though unconfirmed, fans speculate that Paige Niemann was banned from TikTok due to impersonation. Besides her TikTok account, Niemann’s Instagram was also wiped from the platform. As of this writing, she has not returned to either platform.

paige nieman got banned on instagram and tik tok for impersonation ? pic.twitter.com/R0ZfICfMLY — ໊ (@buffys) November 19, 2024

Following her ban, fans took to social media to celebrate. One fan wrote, “What a relief, she’s so creepy.” Another internet user commented, “Maybe she can find her own identity [and] stop pretending to be Ariana.”

In the past, Niemann earned flak for copying Grande’s wedding photos with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, dressing up in a similar dress and copying her make-up. She earned flak for making Grande’s personal event her own content.

In the past, Niemann has stated that she wasn’t copying Grande and that it’s not her fault that they look similar. However, past photos of Niemann show that she doesn’t look that similar to Grande and that it is evident she uses make-up and filters to impersonate the singer.

It is currently unknown if Niemann is working behind the scenes to restore her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Paige Niemann slammed for opening OnlyFans while impersonating Ariana Grande

However, the bulk of the hate towards Niemann is due to her decision to open an OnlyFans account to post adult content while cosplaying as Ariana Grande. Though the account features her name, she continued to dress up as Grande and do her make-up in a way that mimics Grande’s features. She would even wear Grande’s signature high ponytail. Niemann promoted the account on social media, and when her Instagram was still available, she even placed her OnlyFans link to her bio.

Paige Niemann starting an OF cosplaying as Ariana Grande is one of the most disrespectful things i’ve ever seen.



In my opinion this is going too far and is disgusting, weird and INSANELY DISRESPECTFUL. pic.twitter.com/1HHP91DAgG — kayIah ? fan account (@obviousbyari) September 2, 2022

Many claimed her actions were weird and dangerous, as people could be living out their NSFW fantasies of Grande through Niemann’s OnlyFans. Many believed Grande should have sued Niemann for using her likeness to promote her adult content. Others added that if she wanted to make adult content, she should have done it without copying Ariana Grande.

nah with all due respect, i diddn’t give a fuck about paige niemann cause all the things she did was simply for attention. but starting a only fans and cosplaying as ariana grande is really weird and disgusting. just be yourself for once. — eef (@beersdevil) September 3, 2022

paige niemann having an onlyfans as she dresses/looks like ariana is so damn weird and creepy on so many levels like why tf. — helza? (@ghostforbieberr) September 2, 2022

It is unknown if Niemann will continue to be active on OnlyFans following her ban on TikTok and Instagram.

