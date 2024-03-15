Not Everyone Is Happy About That New ‘Doctor Who’ Release Schedule

The release schedule for Doctor Who season fourteen (or season one, as the BBC seems to be calling it) has been announced! A two-episode premiere is going to drop simultaneously on the BBC iPlayer and on Disney+. But guess what? Some timey-wimey business is involved.

U.S. viewers will get the episodes at the sensible hour of 7pm ET on May 10, but due to the time difference, UK viewers have to wait until midnight their time—taking them into May 11—to watch the show. And they’re not happy about it. For a start, seeing as episodes 1 and 2 are dropping at once, that means they’ll have to stay up until 2am to take everything in.

Me at 2am after the Doctor Who double billing #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Zuo0Rxd7SW — Safe Space Who (@SafeSpaceDrWho) March 15, 2024

why do disney audiences get to watch doctor who at a reasonable time but uk audiences have to watch it at midnight?? (the answer is probably disney money) — Will ✨ (@beeeeeeaan) March 15, 2024

Plenty of British Whovians see this as a prioritizing of American fans watching on Disney+ and a bit of a slap in the face to the people who pay the BBC license fee. It’s made all the more complicated by the fact that Doctor Who will still air on primetime BBC after the episodes have already dropped on the BBC iPlayer. On May 11, it’s been timed to air just before the Eurovision final, thus guaranteeing a big night of TV for Brits. But if you’re in Britain and you want to skip the midnight streaming, sleep instead, and tune in before Eurovision … Americans and some hardy Brits will have already seen the episode and spoilers will be everywhere. And this will continue on for the rest of the season, as one episode after the other gets the streaming-first drop. You see the dilemma.

I wanna be positive but the UK's most famous family show being dropped on BBC Iplayer at midnight is a baffling choice. I get wanting to do a simultaneous launch but Doctor Who is a British institution it should have been given a more reasonable time. — Tharries (@TharriesYT) March 15, 2024

Doctor Who dropping at midnight in the UK really goes against its heritage as a primetime family show. I know they're trying to match the way Marvel or Star Wars episodes drop but it feels like an oversight not to set the UK time to 7PM GMT and base all the others around that https://t.co/RpfvtzWQ92 — Peter Austin (@ThatPeterAustin) March 15, 2024

Do I either



A. Convince my entire family to stay up to 2am to watch a family show that THEY PAY FOR with a TV License.



or



B. Watch it with them fresh, but I have to do a social media blackout for an entire day.



GOD I LOVE THIS NEW ERA OF DOCTOR WHO — Jude (@_PigginTeaBreak) March 15, 2024

It doesn’t help that for decades now, Doctor Who has aired in the evening on the BBC and that was the first time anyone saw it. Some are upset about Who seemingly no longer being the “event television” it was back in the ‘00s.

doctor who being turned into a streaming show rather than continuing to be event television or whatever ppl call it isn’t a good thing actually SORRY — natalie (@minimoefoe) March 15, 2024

very very very weird of doctor who to sell itself to the modern streaming show model. doctor who's origins are in watching one episode a week with your family at night, eagerly waiting for next week to see the story continue. this is such a betrayal to how the show should work — rory ? (@morticiastardis) March 15, 2024

Despite this, though, the actual season—Ncuti Gatwa’s first—looks very good indeed. A new, short trailer came out today when the release date was announced, so check it out to get a look at the Fifteenth Doctor in action.

