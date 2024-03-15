‘Doctor Who’ Season 14 Sets Global Two-Episode Premiere Date

Doctor Who season 14 finally has an official Disney+ and BBC iPlayer streaming release date, and it’s just around the corner.

The long-running sci-fi series is entering a new era as Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth incarnation of The Doctor, and Doctor Who veteran Russell T. Davies replaces Chris Chibnall as showrunner. Meanwhile, the arrival of the new season is long overdue, as the last full season aired almost three years ago. Fortunately, in between seasons, viewers got acquainted with Gatwa’s Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in the 60th-anniversary specials and 2023 Christmas special, and even welcomed back David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

Although BBC has been keeping the plot of Doctor Who season 14 under wraps, the specials did introduce a number of possible plot points, such as the identity of the mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) and Meep’s (Miriam Margoyles) secret boss. There have also been teases of a musical villain (Jinx Monsoon) and a ’60s disco makeover. It has long been known that Doctor Who season 14 will release in May. However, it now has an official release date, and viewers will be relieved to know it’s not too far away.

BBC announces Doctor Who season 14 release date

On Doctor Who‘s official YouTube channel, BBC dropped a brief premiere date trailer to reveal that season 14 will arrive on May 11th. The clip also teased the return of Gatwa, Gibson, and Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Stewart.

Doctor Who‘s release schedule is going to look a little different since Disney+ now owns the distribution rights. However, it will be different in a good way. For the first time, BBC and Disney+ are giving Doctor Who a global premiere. Hence, it will arrive in the UK on BBC’s streaming service iPlayer and in the U.S. on Disney+ at the same time, which will be midnight on May 11th for the UK and 7:00 PM EST on May 10th for the U.S. For those in the UK watching on BBC One instead of the iPlayer, season 14 will premiere mid-day on May 11th before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The other good news is that it will be a two-episode premiere. After the two-episode premiere, the remaining six episodes will be released weekly. So far, the only episode title that has been revealed is episode 2, “The Devil’s Chord.” Meanwhile, viewers should also keep a lookout for the official season 14 trailer, which is due on March 22.

