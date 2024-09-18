Crunchyroll’s Fall 2024 lineup is bingeworthy

2024 has been an eventful year for anime so far. We’ve seen a lot of unforgettable action sequences and fluffy romances, and we’re just halfway through the season.
The Crunchyroll 2024 Fall Anime Season Lineup includes some of the most-awaited manga adaptations and anime sequels. DAN DA DAN, Blue Lock 2nd Season, and Tower of God season 2 are just among the shows we can’t wait to watch.
|Title
|release date
|Acro Trip
|October 2, 2024
|Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3
|TBA
|After-school Hanako-kun
|October 7, 2024
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2
|September 29, 2024
|Bananya Around the World
|October 2024
|Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-
|October 5, 2024
|BLUE LOCK 2nd Season
|October 5, 2024
|DAN DA DAN
|October 3, 2024
|DEMON LORD 2099
|October 12, 2024
|Demon Lord, Retry! R
|September 28, 2024
|Dragon Ball DAIMA
|October 11, 2024
|Good Bye, Dragon Life
|October 3, 2024
|I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History
|October 1, 2024
|KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
|October 2, 2024
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire
|October 1, 2024
|Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms
|October 3, 2024
|MF GHOST Season 2
|October 6, 2024
|Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7
|October 7, 2024
|Negative Positive Angler
|October 3, 2024
|Nina the Starry Bride
|October 10, 2024
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
|October 2, 2024
|Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2
|October 7, 2024
|Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-
|October 3, 2024
|Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2
|October 7, 2024
|Shangri-La Frontier Season 2
|October 13, 2024
|Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online 2
|October 4, 2024
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor
|October 9, 2024
|The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan
|September 30, 2024
|The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal
|October 2, 2024
|The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians
|October 4, 2024
|TRILLION GAME
|October 3, 2024
|TsumaSho
|October 6, 2024
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister
|October 1, 2024
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga ii
|October 7, 2024
|You are Ms. Servant
|October 7, 2024
|365 Days to the Wedding
|October 3, 2024
Aside from the highly anticipated debuts and sequels, there are a few other shows to watch out for. TsumaSho might not get a lot of hype because of its poorly translated English title, but it’s about a woman who reincarnates and finds her family from her previous life. Yakuza Fiance is another series worth following, especially for romance fans. It may be a bit bloody since it involves the grandchildren of two Yakuza bosses, but it’s unexpectedly wholesome.
Published: Sep 18, 2024 05:10 pm