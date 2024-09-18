Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii coming out in Fall 2024 Anime lineup
Crunchyroll’s Fall 2024 lineup is bingeworthy

2024 has been an eventful year for anime so far. We’ve seen a lot of unforgettable action sequences and fluffy romances, and we’re just halfway through the season.

The Crunchyroll 2024 Fall Anime Season Lineup includes some of the most-awaited manga adaptations and anime sequels. DAN DA DANBlue Lock 2nd Season, and Tower of God season 2 are just among the shows we can’t wait to watch.

Titlerelease date
Acro TripOctober 2, 2024
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3TBA
After-school Hanako-kunOctober 7, 2024
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2September 29, 2024
Bananya Around the WorldOctober 2024
Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-October 5, 2024
BLUE LOCK 2nd SeasonOctober 5, 2024
DAN DA DANOctober 3, 2024
DEMON LORD 2099October 12, 2024
Demon Lord, Retry! RSeptember 28, 2024
Dragon Ball DAIMAOctober 11, 2024
Good Bye, Dragon LifeOctober 3, 2024
I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in HistoryOctober 1, 2024
KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2October 2, 2024
Let This Grieving Soul RetireOctober 1, 2024
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical ArmsOctober 3, 2024
MF GHOST Season 2October 6, 2024
Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7October 7, 2024
Negative Positive AnglerOctober 3, 2024
Nina the Starry BrideOctober 10, 2024
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3October 2, 2024
Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2October 7, 2024
Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-October 3, 2024
Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2October 7, 2024
Shangri-La Frontier Season 2October 13, 2024
Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online 2October 4, 2024
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon EmperorOctober 9, 2024
The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest ClanSeptember 30, 2024
The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup SemifinalOctober 2, 2024
The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be MagiciansOctober 4, 2024
TRILLION GAMEOctober 3, 2024
TsumaShoOctober 6, 2024
Tying the Knot with an Amagami SisterOctober 1, 2024
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga iiOctober 7, 2024
You are Ms. ServantOctober 7, 2024
365 Days to the WeddingOctober 3, 2024

Aside from the highly anticipated debuts and sequels, there are a few other shows to watch out for. TsumaSho might not get a lot of hype because of its poorly translated English title, but it’s about a woman who reincarnates and finds her family from her previous life. Yakuza Fiance is another series worth following, especially for romance fans. It may be a bit bloody since it involves the grandchildren of two Yakuza bosses, but it’s unexpectedly wholesome.

