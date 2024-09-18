Crunchyroll’s Fall 2024 lineup is bingeworthy

2024 has been an eventful year for anime so far. We’ve seen a lot of unforgettable action sequences and fluffy romances, and we’re just halfway through the season.

The Crunchyroll 2024 Fall Anime Season Lineup includes some of the most-awaited manga adaptations and anime sequels. DAN DA DAN, Blue Lock 2nd Season, and Tower of God season 2 are just among the shows we can’t wait to watch.

Title release date Acro Trip October 2, 2024 Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 3 TBA After-school Hanako-kun October 7, 2024 As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 September 29, 2024 Bananya Around the World October 2024 Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga- October 5, 2024 BLUE LOCK 2nd Season October 5, 2024 DAN DA DAN October 3, 2024 DEMON LORD 2099 October 12, 2024 Demon Lord, Retry! R September 28, 2024 Dragon Ball DAIMA October 11, 2024 Good Bye, Dragon Life October 3, 2024 I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History October 1, 2024 KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2 October 2, 2024 Let This Grieving Soul Retire October 1, 2024 Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms October 3, 2024 MF GHOST Season 2 October 6, 2024 Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 October 7, 2024 Negative Positive Angler October 3, 2024 Nina the Starry Bride October 10, 2024 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 October 2, 2024 Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 October 7, 2024 Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance- October 3, 2024 Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Season 2 October 7, 2024 Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 October 13, 2024 Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online 2 October 4, 2024 The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor October 9, 2024 The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World’s Greatest Clan September 30, 2024 The Prince of Tennis II U-17 World Cup Semifinal October 2, 2024 The Stories of Girls Who Couldn’t Be Magicians October 4, 2024 TRILLION GAME October 3, 2024 TsumaSho October 6, 2024 Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister October 1, 2024 Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga ii October 7, 2024 You are Ms. Servant October 7, 2024 365 Days to the Wedding October 3, 2024

Aside from the highly anticipated debuts and sequels, there are a few other shows to watch out for. TsumaSho might not get a lot of hype because of its poorly translated English title, but it’s about a woman who reincarnates and finds her family from her previous life. Yakuza Fiance is another series worth following, especially for romance fans. It may be a bit bloody since it involves the grandchildren of two Yakuza bosses, but it’s unexpectedly wholesome.

