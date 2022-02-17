Here’s the Complete Cast for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

The new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops tomorrow, Feb. 18th, 2022! It’s been a long wait for Maisel fans, with season 3 having been released way back in December 2019. From what we see in the trailer for season 4, Midge and everyone in her orbit are in for a bumpy ride as she advances her career as a stand-up comedian.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is packed with lovable, frustrating, memorable characters. Here’s who you can expect to see in season 4!

The Cast List

Here are all the cast members who are confirmed to return so far.

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam (Midge) Maisel, the titular comedienne on a slow rise to fame, with both extraordinary comedic talent and a tendency to sabotage her own career, hurting those around her in the process

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Midge’s manager, who has showbiz ambitions of her own

Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Midge’s soon-to-be ex-husband

Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Midge’s father, once an esteemed researcher, now unemployed and couchsurfing in Joel’s parents’ place

Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Midge’s mother, dutifully making the best of things

Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, Joel’s father

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon, the superstar working-class comic who’s secretly a filthy rich snob

Jason Alexander as Asher Friedman, the blacklisted playwright

Furthermore, it looks like Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us) and Kelly Bishop (Gilmore Girls) will be joining the cast. Amazon hasn’t yet revealed who they’ll be playing, although rumor has it that Ventimiglia will be playing Midge’s new love interest, and Bishop’s character will have a lot in common with her character from Gilmore Girls, Emily Gilmore.

Who’s your favorite character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Who are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments!

