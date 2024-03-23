Community is one of the most beloved comedy shows of all time. Now is the time for fans to celebrate, as Community is finally coming to Peacock.

Recommended Videos

As reported by the A.V Club, all six seasons of Community will be available on Peacock starting April 1, 2024. This may seem like an April Fools joke, but rest assured it’s real. Community: The Movie will also stream on Peacock … whenever it gets made. This is exciting news as Community has existed on the bubble throughout its unlikely run. the community college-set comedy has faced low ratings, cancellation, and Dan Harmon’s firing and rehiring. The show was on NBC for five seasons, before jumping to Yahoo! Screen for its sixth and final season.

Created by Dan Harmon, who also co-created the wildly popular Rick and Morty, Community is a sitcom centered around a ragteam group of community college students who end up in various shenanigans during their academic careers. The casting includes Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash.

The show ended after 6 seasons and 110 episodes back in 2015. Despite struggling initially to gain a following, Community is now recognized as a beloved cult classic. With its endlessly quotable scenes and lovable cast, the show gained significant praise from critics, with multiple seasons sitting at a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The release date for the long-awaited Community movie is still up in the air. We don’t have many plot details, but Donald Glover told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi’s character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus.” The original cast (sans Chevy Chase) is expected to return and reprise their roles.

Fans hope that the movie will give the show the proper closure it deserves. After all, we’ve been waiting a long time for “six seasons and a movie.”

Community lands at Peacock on April 1, 2024.

(featured image: NBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]