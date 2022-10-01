‘Community’ Movie Release Window, Cast, and More

During a press tour for Rick and Morty‘s sixth season, series creator Dan Harmon confirmed that the Community movie would be a thing. Fans speculated about the possibility, especially when the cast got together in 2020 for a virtual table reading for charity.

Community was a beloved comedy series that ran from 2009-2015 for six seasons, the first five on NBC and the final season on Yahoo! Screen. The series followed a study group of students at the fictional Greendale Community College. Joel McHale starred as Jeff Winger, a disbarred lawyer who is suspended from working after it is revealed he lied about getting his degree. Looking to finish his bachelor’s and move on, Jeff is quickly wrapped up in the drama and shenanigans of his study group, and Greendale’s larger dysfunction. the series was a critical hit and cult favorite, and proved to be a launching pad for actors like Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

One of the cheeky taglines for the underdog series was a repeated promise of “six seasons and a movie.” Even the series finale “The Emotional Consequences of Broadcast Television” featured #AndAMovie before the post-credits. Fans saw this as a sliver of hope to see their favorite characters one final time.

Which app is it going to be on?

Peacock and Sony Pictures TV greenlit the film, in addition to obtaining the rights to all six seasons of the series. Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said, “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

Cast

Dan Harmon will be a writer and executive producer for the Community movie. Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will reprise their roles. It is unknown whether Yvette Nicole Brown or Donald Glover will make appearances, but we can’t give up hope quite yet! Unsurprisingly Chevy Chase will not be involved in the production due to his public falling out with the creator, Harmon.

Movie Release Window

The Community movie is currently in its early development stages, so there isn’t a release date as of yet. Fans of the show should not be disappointed because pieces are finally starting to move. Harmon said it might take one to eight years, but the Community movie is on its way.

(via Variety, featured image: NBC)

