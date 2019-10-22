Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019—and Everything That’s Leaving

As sweater weather heads into winter jacket territory and our days darken, at least there are new things for the watching in November. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in peak fall, and the shows and movies that are on their way out.

As usual, we’re bolding and italicizing our picks for good measure. These include both properties that we’ve seen before and can recommend, alongside those that we’re hotly anticipating/hoping live up to their hype. We’re also dropping in some of the more intriguing trailers.

You can tell we’re leaving the spookiest season behind as scary movies give way to holiday themes. Halloween, we barely knew ye.

What’s Arriving

November 1

100% Hotter: Season 1

A Remarkable Tale

Ad Vitam: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

American Son

Apache Warrior

Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Christmas Survival

Drive (Netflix Original movie)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Euphoria / Euforia

Fire in Paradise (Netflix Original movie)

Hache: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Hello Ninja: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Original movie)

How to Be a Latin Lover

Maid-Sama!: Season 1

Mars—Season 2

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Santa Girl

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

The Christmas Trap

The Deep: Season 3

The King (Netflix Original movie)

The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Original movie)



The Tuxedo

True: Drabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Original movie)

We Are the Wave: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

November 4

The Devil Next Door

November 5

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

November 8

Busted!—Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

The Great British Baking Show: Holiday Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Wild District / Distrito Salvaje: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

November 9

Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

November 12

Harvey Girls Forever: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

November 15

GO! The Unforgettable Party

Earthquake Bird (Netflix Original movie)



El club: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

Klaus (Netflix Original movie)

Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

The Stranded: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

November 17

The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

November 19

Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Original movie)

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

High Seas / Alta Mar: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Nailed It! Holiday: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

November 26

Super Monsters: Save Christmas (Netflix Original movie)

True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Original movie)

November 27

The Irishman (Netflix Original movie)

November 28

Merry Happy Whatever: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

November 29

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)

—

What’s Departing

November 1

300

42

A Dog’s Life

The American

American Poltergeist

American Poltergeist 2

As Good as It Gets

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Capture Wild School

The Cell

The Cell 2

Chasing Liberty

The Departed

Don’t Worry Baby

Forest

Freddy Heineken

The Girl I Loved

The Graduate

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

I’ll Have What Phil’s Having

The Lion in Your Living Room

Little Women

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kin

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s House of Villains

Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

The Pinkertons

Planet Hulk

The Red Violin

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Scary Movie 2

Scream

The Sixth Sense

Stardust

Stitches

Street

Taking Lives

Too Young to Die

Truth and Power

Wild Australia with Ray Mears

Wild France with Ray Mears

Wild North

Wildlife Quest

Wildlife SOS

November 2

Last Tango in Halifax

November 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler: Leading Millions into the Abyss

Round Planet

Secrets of the SAS: In Their Own Words

November 4

Food, Booze & Tattoos

The Polar Sea

November 5

Blue Bloods

November 11

Estocolmo

November 15

The Beginning and End of the Universe

Continuum

Empire of the Tsars

The Green Way Up

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Last Chance to See

Stephen Fry in America

The Wild Chef

November 17

Ascension

November 18

Avec Eric

River

—

Unfortunately, it looks as though a whole lot more quality content is on its way off of Netflix than is arriving in November, though the new season of The Crown starring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter is bound to capture a lion’s share of the streaming world’s attention.

I was personally healed by the news of The Great British Baking Show Holiday Special from season two on November 8th, the cure for many ailments. What are you ready to watch?

