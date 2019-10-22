Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2019—and Everything That’s Leaving

As sweater weather heads into winter jacket territory and our days darken, at least there are new things for the watching in November. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in peak fall, and the shows and movies that are on their way out.
As usual, we’re bolding and italicizing our picks for good measure. These include both properties that we’ve seen before and can recommend, alongside those that we’re hotly anticipating/hoping live up to their hype. We’re also dropping in some of the more intriguing trailers.
You can tell we’re leaving the spookiest season behind as scary movies give way to holiday themes. Halloween, we barely knew ye.
What’s Arriving
November 1
100% Hotter: Season 1
A Remarkable Tale
Ad Vitam: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
American Son
Apache Warrior
Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)
Christmas Survival
Drive (Netflix Original movie)
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Euphoria / Euforia
Fire in Paradise (Netflix Original movie)
Hache: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
Hello Ninja: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Original movie)
How to Be a Latin Lover
Maid-Sama!: Season 1
Mars—Season 2
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
Santa Girl
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
The Christmas Trap
The Deep: Season 3
The King (Netflix Original movie)
The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Original movie)
The Tuxedo
True: Drabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Original movie)
We Are the Wave: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
November 4
The Devil Next Door
November 5
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Original series)
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
November 8
Busted!—Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
The Great British Baking Show: Holiday Special: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
Wild District / Distrito Salvaje: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
November 9
Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)
November 12
Harvey Girls Forever: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
November 15
GO! The Unforgettable Party
Earthquake Bird (Netflix Original movie)
El club: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
Klaus (Netflix Original movie)
Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
The Stranded: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)
November 17
The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)
November 19
Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Original movie)
November 22
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
High Seas / Alta Mar: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
Nailed It! Holiday: Season 2 (Netflix Original series)
November 26
Super Monsters: Save Christmas (Netflix Original movie)
True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Original movie)
November 27
The Irishman (Netflix Original movie)
November 28
Merry Happy Whatever: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Original series)
November 29
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 1 (Netflix Original series)
—
What’s Departing
November 1
300
42
A Dog’s Life
The American
American Poltergeist
American Poltergeist 2
As Good as It Gets
The Bank Job
The Bishop’s Wife
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Capture Wild School
The Cell
The Cell 2
Chasing Liberty
The Departed
Don’t Worry Baby
Forest
Freddy Heineken
The Girl I Loved
The Graduate
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
I’ll Have What Phil’s Having
The Lion in Your Living Room
Little Women
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the Kin
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey’s House of Villains
Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
The Pinkertons
Planet Hulk
The Red Violin
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Scary Movie 2
Scream
The Sixth Sense
Stardust
Stitches
Street
Taking Lives
Too Young to Die
Truth and Power
Wild Australia with Ray Mears
Wild France with Ray Mears
Wild North
Wildlife Quest
Wildlife SOS
November 2
Last Tango in Halifax
November 3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby
The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler: Leading Millions into the Abyss
Round Planet
Secrets of the SAS: In Their Own Words
November 4
Food, Booze & Tattoos
The Polar Sea
November 5
Blue Bloods
November 11
Estocolmo
November 15
The Beginning and End of the Universe
Continuum
Empire of the Tsars
The Green Way Up
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Last Chance to See
Stephen Fry in America
The Wild Chef
November 17
Ascension
November 18
Avec Eric
River
—
Unfortunately, it looks as though a whole lot more quality content is on its way off of Netflix than is arriving in November, though the new season of The Crown starring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter is bound to capture a lion’s share of the streaming world’s attention.
I was personally healed by the news of The Great British Baking Show Holiday Special from season two on November 8th, the cure for many ailments. What are you ready to watch?
