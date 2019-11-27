Colin Trevorrow Donates his Rise of Skywalker Residuals to Charity

I have a … good feeling about this? Which is actually a bit weird considering we’re talking about Colin Trevorrow, a divisive director to say the least. Trevorrow was set to direct Star Wars: Episode IX before it was known at The Rise of Skywalker but was fired by Disney and LucasFilm, after reportedly being difficult to work with.

Even though Trevorrow was fired, he still had input into the pre-production of the film and the script, so he will have a story credit on Rise of Skywalker. This means that when the film is released and starts raking in millions next month, Trevorrow will some pretty nice residual payments. Well, instead of pocketing that, according to Deadline, Trevorrow will be donating his residuals to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, in Berkshire, England.

This is a very nice thing to do, especially since it’s a continuing gift and we’re getting close to the holidays. A Star Wars fan since childhood, Trevorrow wanted the gift to honor the franchise and George Lucas, according to his statement as shared in Deadline.

Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things…He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor George’s legacy.

After massive success with Jurassic World and then a massive bomb with The Book of Henry, Trevorrow was not a fan favorite when it came to the Star Wars gig, and many fans celebrated with glee when he was axed from the project. But it’s a nice epilogue to that to see a bit of good going into the world.

Fiona Divine, the CEO and co-founder of the Hospice told Deadline how impactful the gift would be. “The force is strong with us,” said Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice. “We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us. This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us.” She added: “We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity.”

So there you go, a nice thing happened in Hollywood, or at least adjacent to it, and maybe this will warm your heart a bit or at least serve to erase the memory of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from your mind.

(via: Deadline, Image: Disney/LucasFilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com