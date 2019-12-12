Colbert Gives Donald Trump’s Weird Thanos Video the Villain Treatment it Deserves

Earlier this week, the Trump War Room Twitter account—one of the most prominent and obnoxious groups of Trump supporters on the internet—posted a clip from the climax of Avengers: Endgame with Donald Trump’s face superimposed onto Thanos’. “I am inevitable,” Trump/Thanos says, as he snaps the ranking House Democrats out of existence.

There were two major issues with the clip. (Spoilers if you haven’t seen Endgame and have also managed to somehow avoid spoilers until now.) One, the scene featured in the video is the scene in which Thanos himself turns to dust.

And two, Thanos is the villain of the film. The genocidal villain. And that’s who these people want to compare to Trump? Okay, sure, but then why stop there?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took the clip a step further to imagine what other movie villains Trump could play. Scar from The Lion King? Norman Bates? And Alien chestburster? Yes, all of the above!

Which begs the question: What other villains (especially losing villains) would you cast Trump as? Personally, I’m feeling Babadook vibes but also, given the number of stress dreams this administration has given so many of us, Freddy Krueger seems entirely fitting.

