Everyone’s Dunking on Trump Team’s Bad Thanos Tweet

By Rachel LeishmanDec 11th, 2019, 12:22 pm

Thanos Avengers Infinity War

Remember at the end of Avengers: Endgame when Thanos said, “I am inevitable” and snapped his fingers before realizing that he didn’t have the Infinity Stones, but rather, Tony Stark did? Well, someone on Trump’s campaign decided that it would be a great idea to … put Trump’s face over Thanos in the scene in which he is losing.

To be quite honest, I’m 90% sure that whoever made this video has absolutely no idea what they’re doing and was just trying to be relevant, and that makes this infinitely funnier to me. Basically, whoever made this video for Team Trump decided that none of the footage of the brief moment of victory for Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War was worth it and, instead, decided that Avengers: Endgame—a movie where Thanos loses not once, but twice—was a better use of their time. Not only that, but they specifically picked this scene where, in the next shot, Thanos realizes that it is, in fact, Tony Stark who is wielding the power of the Infinity Stones, and he snaps away Thanos and his entire army.

Tony Stark did not die for Republicans to think that Thanos won.

The video in question was posted by the Trump War Room, and they very clearly took Thanos’s threat of his inevitability in the completely wrong way and made this awful video.

Now, hear me out: Who willingly wants to be Thanos? Sure, not considering the rest of the scene’s context is one thing, but why make yourself the villain? A villain who believes that if he just wipes out half the population of the universe, we can save on resources and stop—you know, that probably would be Trump’s climate change solution, if he believed in it. I get it now.

Besides that, it’s just baffling to me that anyone thought it was a good idea to make Trump Thanos. Like … can anyone on Trump’s team read?

Twitter, understandably, tore this to shreds. Truly, the next shot is Tony Stark. At first, many just began to explain the scene to them:

And then … came the jokes. The sweet, beautiful, nerdy jokes.

The best part? This makes Nancy Pelosi, technically, Iron Man. She gets to swoop in at the end and snap her fingers and win all because Trump thinks he’s untouchable and always going to win, and … you know, it’s not that they’re wrong with this comparison, but they probably shouldn’t be so proud of it?

Anyway, I don’t like that I have to watch Donald Trump’s face on a Marvel property, but I do like that this then makes the American people and the Democratic party the Tony Stark of this situation. Your first term might have been “inevitable,” but as Tony Stark says, I am Iron Man. Well … that doesn’t work, but you get the point. We’re going to win, Mr. Stark.

We won Mr. Stark Endgame gif

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

