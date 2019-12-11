Everyone’s Dunking on Trump Team’s Bad Thanos Tweet

Remember at the end of Avengers: Endgame when Thanos said, “I am inevitable” and snapped his fingers before realizing that he didn’t have the Infinity Stones, but rather, Tony Stark did? Well, someone on Trump’s campaign decided that it would be a great idea to … put Trump’s face over Thanos in the scene in which he is losing.

To be quite honest, I’m 90% sure that whoever made this video has absolutely no idea what they’re doing and was just trying to be relevant, and that makes this infinitely funnier to me. Basically, whoever made this video for Team Trump decided that none of the footage of the brief moment of victory for Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War was worth it and, instead, decided that Avengers: Endgame—a movie where Thanos loses not once, but twice—was a better use of their time. Not only that, but they specifically picked this scene where, in the next shot, Thanos realizes that it is, in fact, Tony Stark who is wielding the power of the Infinity Stones, and he snaps away Thanos and his entire army.

Tony Stark did not die for Republicans to think that Thanos won.

The video in question was posted by the Trump War Room, and they very clearly took Thanos’s threat of his inevitability in the completely wrong way and made this awful video.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is . pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

Now, hear me out: Who willingly wants to be Thanos? Sure, not considering the rest of the scene’s context is one thing, but why make yourself the villain? A villain who believes that if he just wipes out half the population of the universe, we can save on resources and stop—you know, that probably would be Trump’s climate change solution, if he believed in it. I get it now.

Besides that, it’s just baffling to me that anyone thought it was a good idea to make Trump Thanos. Like … can anyone on Trump’s team read?

Twitter, understandably, tore this to shreds. Truly, the next shot is Tony Stark. At first, many just began to explain the scene to them:

Bruh do y’all know how that scene ended up like I mean come on if you’re gonna do something stupid at least do it right — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 11, 2019

Did anyone on this team actually watch “Endgame?” pic.twitter.com/1KWRDlFs5N — Baby Yoda’s Nanny (@lenetra806) December 10, 2019

You…you are aware Thanos was a psychopathic mass murderer who abused and sacrificed his children to further his personal, unhinged agenda. That involved slaughtering 1/2 the universe? No, actually that sounds about right for the orange fascist — Baby Yoda is an Agent of G.I.R.L. (@tgshepherdvan) December 10, 2019

Y’all realize that Thanos loses? He wipes out half the universe’s population before the Avengers can defeat him and reverse the snap, and you think that he’s the good guy? Good grief. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 10, 2019

And then … came the jokes. The sweet, beautiful, nerdy jokes.

And we are Iron Man. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 10, 2019

Of course he loses both the electoral college and the popular vote in the movie — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 10, 2019

Don’t worry guys. I fixed it… pic.twitter.com/jrCCkx44Cc — They Call Me Shwaz (@Schwartzish) December 10, 2019

America be like pic.twitter.com/LAz7tHrQTw — John DecktheHallsa (@JohnDellaporta) December 11, 2019

The best part? This makes Nancy Pelosi, technically, Iron Man. She gets to swoop in at the end and snap her fingers and win all because Trump thinks he’s untouchable and always going to win, and … you know, it’s not that they’re wrong with this comparison, but they probably shouldn’t be so proud of it?

Anyway, I don’t like that I have to watch Donald Trump’s face on a Marvel property, but I do like that this then makes the American people and the Democratic party the Tony Stark of this situation. Your first term might have been “inevitable,” but as Tony Stark says, I am Iron Man. Well … that doesn’t work, but you get the point. We’re going to win, Mr. Stark.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

