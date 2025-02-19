Club Chalamet is now supporting Kevin Spacey and it’s basically her 50th red flag

Timothée Chalamet’s biggest fan on social media is known as “Club Chalamet.” The infamous fan account is dedicated to the young actor and “Miss Club” has become something of an internet personality herself. But she may not be someone you want to rally behind.

Simone Cromer is a journalist who runs the account. Many online have discussed how she’s double Chalamet’s age but I do not think that is important when discussing who Cromer is. The journalist turned fan account has run “Club Chalamet” for years and outside of turning every single conversation back around to Chalamet, she was relatively harmless until recently.

During the SAG and WGA strikes of 2023, Cromer tweeted anti-union sentiments because Dune: Part II. Her tweets were blaming SAG for going on strike (when they were fighting for the rights of actors) and many of her tweets were anti the unions themselves in the name of her trying to see movies and shows she wanted to.

Then, she began sharing Zionist views on her account, calling Pro-Palestine supporters “hateful.” When Jonathan Glazer used his Oscars acceptance speech for The Zone of Interest to share his Pro-Palestine message as a Jewish filmmaker, Cromer posted about him in a derogatory way on her X account.

Now, those same views seemingly have her siding with Kevin Spacey, a man accused of sexually assaulting Anthony Rapp when he was 14 years old. Guy Pearce recently opened up about feeling uncomfortable with Spacey on the set of L.A. Confidential. Spacey responded with a creepy video response to the interview and Cromer wrote that Spacey had “receipts.” He did not in the video have any kind of “receipts.”

Supporting Spacey is….a choice

The allegations against Spacey and the result gets complicated. The statue of limitations resulted in some of the allegations against him being dropped while others were ruled in Spacey’s favor. So while he is technically an innocent man in the eyes of the legal system, Spacey did have upwards of 16 men accuse him of sexual assault. Pearce’s comments, which just state that he felt uncomfortable around Spacey, were just Pearce sharing his experience.

Cromer siding with Spacey in this instance is unnerving but it does seem she could be doing it for a number of reasons. One being that Pearce is starring in the Brady Corbet film The Brutalist that has been winning awards over Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown. As much as I love Bob Dylan and James Mangold’s film, I do think that Corbet’s film is a more poignant and important piece in this award season.

Another reason fans think Cromer is siding with Spacey is Pearce’s Pro-Palestine stance. At many red carpets, Pearce will wear a pin in support of Palestine and speak about the on-going attacks on the Palestinian people by Israel. Or maybe she just really loves Kevin Spacey.

Whatever the reason, it is time we stop making a meme out of Club Chalamet or giving her the attention she wants. All it does is give her more of a reach to make horrifying statements and gives her more access to Chalamet.

