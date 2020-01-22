Things We Saw Today: The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Season Trailer is HERE!

Did you think we could really be “done” with Star Wars? Ha! Never. Before we’re even done savoring The Mandalorian and with the corpse of the Skywalker saga barely cold down in the chasm into which it fell (too dark?), we’re back with the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And wow—it looks amazing.

This season is set, as many on Twitter have figured out and are freaking out about, during the events of The Revenge of the Sith, at least in part. The dialogue between Mace Windu and Yoda is directly out of that film, and well … that’s bad news for the Jedi characters. The Republic and the Jedi are doomed. (And that includes Kanan Jarus (aka Caleb Dume) and Jedi master Depa Billaba, of Rebels).

But will Ahsoka Tano remain part of the Jedi Order for the rest of the series? Will she leave in time to avoid Order 66? We know she shows up in Rebels, which bodes well for her fate here but … she’s also one of the force Jedi voices Rey hears in The Rise of Skywalker. We know how things are going to go for Anakin, but seeing them rendered from a different view might make it even more painful, and—was that pregnant Padme we saw? Oh no.

The series also released a new, very cool poster:

The final season of Star Wars: #TheCloneWars starts streaming Feb. 21 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QuqHqe4MjA — Star Wars (@starwars) January 22, 2020

Just in this trailer alone, there are so many great dramatic moments, including Ahsoka facing off against Darth Maul (yes, if you haven’t seen Clone Wars, he’s still alive … it’s a whole thing). After six years off the air, it’s going to be so exciting for fans to see this saga return, even if it means it’s coming to an end. But who knows if that’s all of the story. After all, no one’s really ever gone. Maybe Ahsoka will show up in the Obi-Wan series! One can dream!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuts on Disney+ on February 21.

(via: SyFyWire, Image: Screenshot/LucasFilm)

Here are a few other great things we saw today:

Another loss:

R.I.P Dragon Ball Narrator Brice Armstrong. At 84 years old Armstrong passed away due to natural causes in his home. His voice can be heard in Dragon Ball Z, Baki the Grappler, Fullmetal Alchemist, Fruits Basket, Yu Yu Hakusho and more. Sending condolences to his loved ones❤ pic.twitter.com/LzE9tNcJCX — your favorite anime auntie🥴 (@blackgirlsanime) January 22, 2020

Remember the Hallmark who oversaw the Hallmark channel and banned the commercial with a same-sex kiss in it? He’s done at the company. (via TVLine).

Footage of the new Dune movie screened and the reports are good. (via MovieWeb)

Picard season one starts tomorrow but Patrick Stewart made a very important request to a returning cast member for season two today!

.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, Mary Steenburgen are in a gay rom-com directed by Clea DuVal and starring Kristen Stewart? AMAZING. (via The Hollywood Reporter).

If you love Legends of Tomorrow like we do, please…call Constantine’s number.

View this post on Instagram 🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by Legends Writers (@legends_of_tomorrow_writers) on Jan 21, 2020 at 6:21pm PST

Learn about today’s Google Doodle: Anna May Wong. (via CNN)

And finally: this dog. A good dog.

this is lion, lion is battling cancer but still going strong and enjoying life

(goldentaiia IG) pic.twitter.com/IVJ4Fsp00W — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) January 22, 2020

Just think! It’s Wednesday! That means it’s already Thursday in Australia! It’s practically the weekend!

