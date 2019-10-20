comScore

Things We Saw Today: Cigarette Roach Is the Spiritual Successor to Pizza Rat

I love you, smoke roach.

By Kaila Hale-SternOct 20th, 2019, 5:54 pm

Cigarette roach in New York City

New York City’s Pizza Rat became such a cultural icon we now have Sexy Pizza Rat Halloween costumes, but the hungry rodent better move over—there’s a new city critter in town tapping into the zeitgeist. Meet Cigarette Roach.

“You don’t want to watch this video of a subway cockroach stealing a cigarette. But also, you really do,” wrote Cathleen Culliton over on Patch, neatly summarizing our feelings.

Attorney Tom Kretchmar was blessed with a visitation from Cigarette Roach on East 53rd Street, filming the bug scurrying along with a cigarette butt—surely a perfect mascot for 2019. After Kretchmar tweeted about our new New York-based influencer, the tweet went viral and the video was watched more than 3 million times.

Sometimes I think about how we will possibly explain these viral moments that make sense right now to a no-doubt befuddled later generation. Perhaps they’ll chalk it up to this particular moment in time:

Can’t wait to see all of the Sexy Cigarette Roach costumes that are no doubt headed our way. I love you, Cigarette Roach, a superhero who represents me.

(via Patch, image: Tom Kretchmar on Twitter/screengrab)

Excuse me, I’ll just be over here, crying about General Leia Organa. What did you see today through your tears?

Kaila Hale-Stern - Editor

Kaila is a lifelong New Yorker. She's written for io9, Gizmodo, New York Magazine, The Awl, Wired, Cosmopolitan, and once published a Harlequin novel you'll never find.