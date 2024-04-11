Aging Chucky Breaks His Silence on ‘M3GAN’

This week’s midseason premiere of Chucky gave fans the closest thing we’ll get to a killer-doll crossover featuring everyone’s favorite girly murderbot, M3GAN.

Chucky season 3 returned this week, picking up where the first half of the season left off: Chucky is rapidly aging and on the verge of death after being cursed by children with Catholic magic during an exorcism. Like most people when they’re depressed, Chucky turns to TV as a distraction. What follows is the Chucky version of Beavis and Butt-Head, with the eponymous killer offering color commentary on other movies about killer dolls. Syfy made the full episode available on YouTube—the video below should start around the 28-minute-ish mark:

Chucky flips through a couple of channels before landing on The Boy and remarking of little porcelain lad Brahms, “What a fucking joke.” Next up is James Wan’s Dead Silence, which features a killer ventriloquist’s dummy. “And this one,” Chucky says, “he didn’t even get a franchise.” He changes the channel again and lands on M3GAN during the famous dance sequence, where the killer doll uses the machete-like blade from an office paper trimmer to murder a guy. “Oh god, no. Kill me now,” he says. When M3GAN uses the paper trimmer, Chucky adds, “That bitch stole my moves” before flipping off the TV and shouting, “Fuck you, Ma-three-gan!”

He might be rapidly disintegrating before our eyes, but Chucky is still as feisty as ever. Bless.

