An aging Chucky flips the middle finger at his TV in season 3 of 'Chucky'
Aging Chucky Breaks His Silence on ‘M3GAN’

Britt Hayes
Published: Apr 11, 2024 04:34 pm

This week’s midseason premiere of Chucky gave fans the closest thing we’ll get to a killer-doll crossover featuring everyone’s favorite girly murderbot, M3GAN.

Chucky season 3 returned this week, picking up where the first half of the season left off: Chucky is rapidly aging and on the verge of death after being cursed by children with Catholic magic during an exorcism. Like most people when they’re depressed, Chucky turns to TV as a distraction. What follows is the Chucky version of Beavis and Butt-Head, with the eponymous killer offering color commentary on other movies about killer dolls. Syfy made the full episode available on YouTube—the video below should start around the 28-minute-ish mark:

Chucky flips through a couple of channels before landing on The Boy and remarking of little porcelain lad Brahms, “What a fucking joke.” Next up is James Wan’s Dead Silence, which features a killer ventriloquist’s dummy. “And this one,” Chucky says, “he didn’t even get a franchise.” He changes the channel again and lands on M3GAN during the famous dance sequence, where the killer doll uses the machete-like blade from an office paper trimmer to murder a guy. “Oh god, no. Kill me now,” he says. When M3GAN uses the paper trimmer, Chucky adds, “That bitch stole my moves” before flipping off the TV and shouting, “Fuck you, Ma-three-gan!”

He might be rapidly disintegrating before our eyes, but Chucky is still as feisty as ever. Bless.

(featured image: Syfy)

Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.