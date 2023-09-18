Christina Ricci Flexes Her Gothic Brand by Starring in Doja Cat’s Horror Video

It seems like Doja Cat is branding September as the start of spooky season as the pop star has released her new song and video “Demons,” which she also performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The song is part of her new album Scarlet, which is set to release at the end of the month. Doja has released two other singles from the album—“Attention” and “Paint the Town Red”—and all three of the songs seem to be a part of her rebrand from bubblegum pop to something a bit darker.

This theory of Doja trying to create a spookier image for herself in the public eye was all but confirmed with the “Demons” music video as the singer tapped the queen of scary herself, Chrisitina Ricci, to star in it.

Doja Cat’s video sees Ricci haunted by demons

The video, co-directed by Christian Breslauer and Doja Cat, is shot like an ‘80s horror movie, as it begins with Ricci in bed suffering with sleep paralysis as Doja, dressed like a demon complete with devil horns and glowing red eyes, raps at her from the ceiling.

Ricci taps into all the tropes from that era of films as she uses a huge camcorder to try to catch Doja and her fellow demons on tape. There are tons of references to horror films as Ricci is dragged on camera (Paranormal Activity), her two children are seen sitting in front of a television that’s playing static (The Grudge), and a creepy hand comes out of the bathtub water as Doja sits in it (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

You can watch the full video below:

Seeing Ricci in a nightmare-inducing music video isn’t that shocking, as the actress has been in some of the most iconic goth-inspired/scary movies and shows over her career. Though she’s been acting since she was eight years old, most fans most cite her spookiest work when referring to her, including Sleepy Hollow, The Addams Family franchise, and Yellowjackets.

Here’s hoping Ricci continues to take roles in projects that make us leave the light on as we sleep!

