In news that has reminded me that joy is still an emotion that can exist in 2020, Chris Pine has signed on to star in a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie.

This project is being developed by Paramount and eOne (the production/distribution arm of Hasbro) and it’s gone through quite a few development changes and legal battles over the last few years. Last year, it was announced that the movie would be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, the team behind Spider-Man: Homecoming and the impossibly good Game Night.

There are basically no other details about the movie yet. The presence of the Game Night guys (who wrote the script based on a draft by a writer/director named Michael Gilio) makes one wonder if the movie will be about a group of players, since they’ve done that so well, or if a studio is really attempting another in-game fantasy movie. Because we’ve seen what that has the potential to look like and it is a lot.

I am so excited to see the details of this movie roll out. D&D has only been growing in popularity in recent years and I think (or hope) the people working on this movie have to be smart enough to realize that women make up a huge part of that fanbase. I feel like this could be something really exciting.

I also wouldn’t complain if Chris Pine ended up in a doublet again.

Is there anything you’re hoping to see from a D&D movie? Share in the comments! (via The Hollywood Reporter)

