Things We Saw Today: Chris Pine Will Star In a Dungeons & Dragons Movie Because Someone at Paramount Has Been Reading My Diary
In news that has reminded me that joy is still an emotion that can exist in 2020, Chris Pine has signed on to star in a live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie.
This project is being developed by Paramount and eOne (the production/distribution arm of Hasbro) and it’s gone through quite a few development changes and legal battles over the last few years. Last year, it was announced that the movie would be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, the team behind Spider-Man: Homecoming and the impossibly good Game Night.
There are basically no other details about the movie yet. The presence of the Game Night guys (who wrote the script based on a draft by a writer/director named Michael Gilio) makes one wonder if the movie will be about a group of players, since they’ve done that so well, or if a studio is really attempting another in-game fantasy movie. Because we’ve seen what that has the potential to look like and it is a lot.
I am so excited to see the details of this movie roll out. D&D has only been growing in popularity in recent years and I think (or hope) the people working on this movie have to be smart enough to realize that women make up a huge part of that fanbase. I feel like this could be something really exciting.
I also wouldn’t complain if Chris Pine ended up in a doublet again.
Is there anything you’re hoping to see from a D&D movie? Share in the comments! (via The Hollywood Reporter)
- Hang on, there’s a documentary about the making of Emperor’s New Groove??? Well, I know what I’m doing with my night tonight. (via Paste)
- Offset steps up to support his wife Cardi B after Snoop Dogg—a man who literally has a song called “Sexual Eruption”—felt the need to insult WAP for being “too explicit.” (via Billboard)
- On the laziness of the anti-Native dialogue in New Mutants. (via Film School Rejects)
- Oh hellooooooo …
‘Black Adam’ movie casts Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone
(via @THR | https://t.co/zRWXKfryzQ) pic.twitter.com/QDtdwHNYzz
— Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 14, 2020
- There were a lot of TV trailers today!
Mystery, dramedy, AND sci-fi? Harry’s got it all covered.@ResidentAlien lands on SYFY January 27. #ResidentAlien pic.twitter.com/dtpRwnuiKv
— SYFY (@SYFY) December 14, 2020
“Can satisfy audiences looking for both Peak TV prestige and a good old fashioned scarefest” — @decider
A new season of #ADiscoveryOfWitches premieres January 9 🔮 #WitchAlong @DebHarkness pic.twitter.com/JWn8FynSB8
— Shudder (@Shudder) December 14, 2020
It’s been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020
- Andrew Cuomo’s former aide has accused him of sexual harassment. (via HuffPost)
- An NYC nurse is the first person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. (via Gothamist)
- Elon Musk continues to be the worst. (via PinkNews)
- This dumpster fire is the yule log video this year deserves. (via Nerdist)
What did you all see out there while you were powering through this Monday?
(image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com