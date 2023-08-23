Someone, Anyone, Please Tell Chris Noth to Shut Up and Go Away

If you sensed a disturbance in the Force recently, that was probably just Chris Noth back on his bulls***. Yup, the former star of Law & Order and Sex & the City is in the news because he somehow didn’t get arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women over the course of many years, which came to light in 2021. Nope, this man is in the news because he landed the spokesperson role for a suitmaker, Samuelsohn, and together, he and the brand want to start a dialogue about the importance of men’s mental health.

Go ahead, tell me cancel culture exists. Do it. I dare you.

Now Noth has broken his silence with an interview in USA Today, the first he’s given since the allegations broke, to discuss his new partnership with the suitmaker. He also, of course, gets digs in regarding cancel culture (not a thing) and the women who accused him of sexual assault.

Since he has this massive puff-piece platform and the women who were allegedly assaulted by Noth don’t, he took the opportunity to let everyone know they were after his money. I wish I were lying. Per USA Today:

Still, this isn’t going away. Noth acknowledges that civil lawsuits remain a distinct possibility. “That’s a money train for a lot of people,” he says.

Grossed out yet? Here, let me all but guarantee it by also sharing with you Noth is trying to paint what happened to the women who accused him of sexually assaulting them as him merely cheating on his wife. Get your barf bags ready. From the above article:

Noth stands by his initial statement that any sexual encounters he was involved in were consensual and says the worst thing he did was commit adultery. “You give yourself the same excuses that many men do; it’s just a little side dance, and it’s fun,” he says. “You’re not hurting anybody. No one’s going to know about this, you know, and sex is just enjoyable. And suddenly, a lot of people want to have sex with you. It’s like, ‘Well, I’m not going to get this chance again.'”

Please note this man had a starring role on the original Law & Order franchise when it launched in 1990. He has been famous for more than 30 years, so how about we not let him get away with his wide-eyed trappings of fleeting fame BS narrative he’s trying to spin here? He is a grown man who is accused of leveraging his celebrity in order to lure women into his sphere and then allegedly sexually assaulting at least four of them. There absolutely are victims in this story. Chris Noth just doesn’t happen to be one of them.

Noth has paid the bare minimum in terms of restitution. He was fired from his role on The Equalizer TV show. Plans to have him in the ...And Just Like That season finale of the first season were scrapped … and that’s about it. No charges filed. No lawsuits. His wife didn’t even divorce him. He’s not homeless. He hasn’t been tarred and feathered and ostracized wherever he goes. Plenty of people and companies clearly still find him employable. I don’t know about you, but as far as repercussions for terrible behavior go, this seems pretty mild.

Not good enough for Noth, though; he wants back into the inner circle. Now he’s testing the waters to see if the public is ready to forgive him yet under the guise of men’s mental health, and how about he just sit this one out?! Like, is Kevin James not available for this one? Do we really need Noth on this?

I’m not the only one who’s disgusted by the whole thing, here’s what The Daily Beast has to say about Noth’s tepidly staged comeback:

Never mind what he’s been accused of; he wants us to focus on men’s mental health. Look at how hyperbole has destroyed so many men, he seems to be saying. I’m just one of them.

Yeah, no. There are literally billions of men on this planet, I’m highly confident the majority of them would be better equipped to open a dialogue around men’s mental health, courtesy of a suit manufacturer. This is just a handy dandy way for Noth to peek his head out, see if the world has moved on from being mad at him despite never having taken accountability for his alleged actions, and plan his next steps accordingly. Essentially he’s the Punxsutawney Phil for accused sexual abusers, and I really hope he sees his shadow and goes back to his den for an indefinite amount of time. Maybe then he can do some real work around the damage he’s been accused of wreaking.

No one is entitled to a well-paid high-profile job. I wish these shitty men would internalize that.

