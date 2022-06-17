Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear backstory movie Lightyear has finally hit theaters, and in doing press for the film, new voice of Buzz Lightyear Chris Evans let a lot of information about himself out into the world—like telling us here at The Mary Sue that he would want to voice Robin Hood (yes that hot fox) or like talking with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz about his desire to be a part of the Star Wars universe! Horowitz points out that Evans hasn’t hit the Star Wars universe yet—another property under Disney’s purview, like his Marvel and Lightyear roles—and he quickly responds, “Yeah, why is there no Star Wars? God, would I love to be in Star Wars. God, I mean, I would do anything even if I was just a Stormtrooper, I’d be thrilled,” Evans said.

“You could be the world’s tallest Ewok,” Horowitz responded, and honestly, I’d love that as the number one Ewok fan, but also, yeah, it’s about time we get Chris Evans in the Star Wars universe in some way or another, because he’s got to finish the Disney trifecta and get Marvel, Disney, and Star Wars under his belt.

At least we know we can trust Evans because he said that Inside Out makes him cry.

So what this is saying is that we have to get Evans in a Star Wars movie and a Disney musical, and then he’s run the gamut, so … hey, Disney, can you speed this along?

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

