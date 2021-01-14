Chris Evans Could Be Coming Back as Captain America? 2021 Looking Up!

Imagine it’s the year 2019, all your faves are dying, and you’re not sure where the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed. Luckily, here in 2021, we know that Marvel has some fun plans on the horizon for us but now a bit of a twist has been thrown into the mix: Chris Evans could be returning as Steve Rogers. (One of the few bright spots of the year so far, tbh.)

According to Deadline, the franchise is heading in a direction that would lead to Evans returning as Steve Rogers … so, the multiverse. Right?

Still vague if deal as completely closed but insiders say its headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film. Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Honestly, I’d take it. I’m a big fan of Marvel embracing the absurdity of the multiverse and bringing these actors back in different ways. I think that it should be implemented to have Tony Stark be the mentor/the voice of the A.I. system that Riri Williams uses in Iron Heart.

If you remember correctly, Steve Rogers turned into Joe Biden by the end of Avengers: Endgame and went back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter. Granted, it was an ending that didn’t make fans particularly happy, but it is what happened. So, how can Evans return if Steve Rogers is (for lack of a better word) old?

Let’s take it back to the multiverse babyyyyy.

The multiverse is a common concept across comic books and their adaptations, establishing different universes so multiple versions of the same character can exist. A recent example of how it functions is in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and I think that Marvel is going to take that tactic and apply it to the MCU.

It also helps that the next Doctor Strange movie is called Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but, you know, what do I know?

If they’re actually planning on bringing Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers (even as a mentor), chances are that they’re not going to constantly put Evans in old man makeup. So, it definitely feels like they’d bring in a different version of the character (or maybe even use time travel to bring Steve back and forth).

Honestly, this isn’t that surprising. Sure, I cried a lot after Avengers: Endgame and figured I wouldn’t see Natasha, Steve, or Tony for a while, but I definitely didn’t think it was the end. I think the characters needed a break, and it just happened to … fall right before a global pandemic. But Steve Rogers coming back in some capacity makes sense, and even Endgame featured talk of branching timelines with different versions of events, which the Loki series is set to expand on.

Marvel had “no comment” about the news, so take it with a grain of salt, but still, having Chris Evans back as Steve Rogers at all would be fun.

