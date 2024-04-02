Chipotle Is Making You Work for That Free Burrito This Year

Burrito Day is upon us, which only matters to two kinds of people: Those who keep track of every made-up niche national holiday (Leslie Knope) and people with a Chipotle rewards account. To get a free burrito from Chipotle this year will require some effort.

National Burrito Day, which is not a federally recognized holiday, is on Thursday, April 4. To celebrate, Chipotle has gone full Jigsaw. Inspired by the growing popularity of word games, the company has developed the Chipotle Burrito Vault—a game in which players have four chances to correctly guess the ingredients in an individual order.

Here’s how it works: The game is available to play at the official website today, April 2, and tomorrow, April 3. The first 50,000 people to correctly guess the ingredients in the given order each day will receive a buy-one-get-one-free coupon valid for any entree purchased on April 4. They’ll also be entered for a chance to win free burritos for a whole year. Of the 100,000 entrants, 53 winners will be chosen.

It’s not exactly “unpaid labor,” per se. Everyone with a Chipotle rewards account is eligible for free delivery on April 4. But if you want a free-ish burrito, you’ll have to win one. Or just save up your rewards points like a regular person.

