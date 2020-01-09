Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Returns With a Campy New Music Video

SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses plot points in the season 2 finale of CAOS.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming back for a third season, and it’s sending Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and company straight to hell. The bewitching series dropped a music video today in lieu of a traditional trailer, which features Sabrina singing the song “Straight to Hell” intercut with scenes from the upcoming season.

Is the journey to Hell paved with kitschy dance numbers, lingerie, and blood sacrifices? I sure hope so.

When we last saw CAOS, Sabrina finally came face to face with Lucifer and discovered that he is her real father. Intent on bringing Sabrina to the underworld to rule as the Queen of Hell beside him, the gang manage to trick Lucifer and trap him in the body of Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), who sacrifices himself to save the world. The season ended with Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) crowning herself Queen of Hell and taking Nicholas with her. Sabrina and her friends vow to bring him back to the land of the living.

According to the synopsis, this new season will pick up right where we left off: “The Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of Queen to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Joining her in music video land are co-stars Nicholas Scratch, shirtless and writhing in chains over a pentagram, and Harvey Kinkle, rocking a truly bizarre crop top. Oh, and apparently Roz, Harvey, and Theo now front a band called Lovecraft. Sabrina and the gang dance and gyrate over the catchy song, with Sabrina (in a Britney move) dressed like a cheerleader. The video is a campy, horned up delight and hopefully a harbinger of a sillier and more darkly humorous season.

Like its sister show Riverdale, CAOS is at its best when it doesn’t take itself so seriously. In fact, I prefer the arch camp of characters like Madam Satan and Zelda Spellman to Sabrina herself. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not this new season will share the goofy retro sensibility of this music video. And if the series wants to do a musical episode, then why the hell not?

Part 3 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix on January 24th.

