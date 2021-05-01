We’ve been psyched for the Ms. Marvel television series since it was first announced. The Disney+ series will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who can stretch her limbs and shape-shift, among other powers. Khan, who is played by newcomer Iman Vellani, will be the first onscreen Muslim hero for Marvel as the studio moves into its most diverse phase yet.

This week, photos surfaced of Vellani in her superhero costume:

🚨 First look at Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel suit! Source: https://t.co/IdSftb9MR8 pic.twitter.com/KsFLvaDjiy — Ms. Marvel News (@MsMarvelNews) May 1, 2021

The colors! The sneakers! The pattern! This costume is very accurate to the one in the comics, and suits (hehe) the hero. Fans online quickly expressed their excitement for the look and the series:

Inspire! The colors, the shoulders and knee pads! The Marvels! Captain Marvel and Ms.Marvel interactions will be the BEEEST! pic.twitter.com/fCWrviHoLV — 💫 Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) May 1, 2021

OUR MS MARVEL OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/bfvgYiRzxn — ken (@wandaslizzie) May 1, 2021

The Ms. Marvel suit is the definition of perfection pic.twitter.com/7gPJe2QEEy — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 1, 2021

Ms. Marvel is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. Vellani is also expected to appear in Captain Marvel 2, which is set to premiere in November 2022.

(via JustJared, image: Marvel)

RIP Olympia Dukakis, the Oscar winner best known for her roles in Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias.

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

