Things We Saw Today: Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel Costume Looks Amazing

Plus Olympia Dukakis, Hugh Jackman, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 1st, 2021, 5:54 pm

Iman Vellani is Kamala Kahn in Disney+'s Ms. Marvel

We’ve been psyched for the Ms. Marvel television series since it was first announced. The Disney+ series will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who can stretch her limbs and shape-shift, among other powers. Khan, who is played by newcomer Iman Vellani, will be the first onscreen Muslim hero for Marvel as the studio moves into its most diverse phase yet.

This week, photos surfaced of Vellani in her superhero costume:

The colors! The sneakers! The pattern! This costume is very accurate to the one in the comics, and suits (hehe) the hero. Fans online quickly expressed their excitement for the look and the series:

Ms. Marvel is expected to hit Disney+ later this year. Vellani is also expected to appear in Captain Marvel 2, which is set to premiere in November 2022.

