Check Out an Exclusive Deleted Scene From The Craft: Legacy

Blessed Yule, witches. We hope you’re enjoying the great conjunction and doing a little magic for the shortest day. Maybe it’s something you got inspired to do by The Craft: Legacy. We can’t blame you if that’s the case, or even if you’re a more casual observer of the mystical. For us here at the Mary Sue, we love this sequel. We loved how it resolved some big problem in the original movie with that final twist too.

One of our biggest complaints about the progressive magical movie was that it was a bit too short and we wanted more from all of the characters and more moments of the coven just being teenage friends. Well, whatever spell we cast worked because we’re debuting an exclusive clip that showcases just that.

I really enjoy that we get to see more of Lourdes (Zoey Luna), Frankie (Gideon Adlon), and Tabby (Lovie Simone) welcoming Lily (Cailee Spaeny) to the coven. I particularly like that we get more background on Tabby’s family and heritage, though I would still like a lot more. As I said recently on a podcast discussing the original version of The Craft, I honestly would take an entire series with these girls, exploring this world.

This clip is from one of four deleted and extended scenes (with introductions from director Zoe Lister-Jones) that will be available on the BluRay and DVD when it’s available for purchase tomorrow, December 22. Other special features will include featurettes on the legacy of the franchise as well as matching the story with the right director.

Now, if we could just get an announcement for The Craft 3 (The Power of Three, wait, wrong witches …) we’ll be set.

