Thing We Saw Today: Charlie’s Angels Bombed. Boo.

Well. This is kind of disappointing but. Despite some pretty good reviews and buzz, Charlie’s Angels opened this weekend to only $8.6 million at the US box office. This places the mile behind the number one slot, which went to Dad Cinema Paradigm, Ford v Ferrari, which hauled in $31 million.
Box office is a funny thing. It’s not a reliable indicator on if a film is good – *coughJOKERcoughBOOKSMARTcough* – but knowing how many people took spent the time and money to see a movie in theaters says a lot about what content we deem important. It’s a total bummer that a movie directed by a woman (Elizabeth Banks, who also co-wrote), and starring women didn’t succeed with movie-going audiences.
So why did no one get out to see this movie? Well, it might be the lack of big stars aside from Kristen Stewart (I loved Naomi Scott in Aladdin, but she was the one getting the press for this film). It could be that people are tired of endless reboots or didn’t like the more grounded spin on a franchise we associated with over-the-top early 2000s excess.
It may also be that fewer people are going to the movies at all. Annual box office is down 6% over last year. Maybe the audience for Charlie’s Angels was all at home watching Disney+ because leaving the house is just the worst. Homophobia a probably wasn’t a factor, since it was only three days ago that Elizabeth Banks confirmed Kristen’s Stewart’s character was gay and it was a wishywashy confirmation at that.
We’re going to look on the bright side here. It’s not the end of female-led movie because a film with a troubled production and iffy marketing wasn’t a hit. The fact that an original (though real) story won the box office over an existing IP is refreshing, and we hear Ford V Ferrari is great. I’m excited to watch both movies…when they come out on streaming/on demand.
Here’s a few other things we say today:
- Therapy llamas are a thing and a beautiful thing at that. (via The New York Times)
- We’re really curious where things are going for Sophie and Kate on Batwoman this week. (Via TVLine)
- This is sadly not a haunted duvet but is, in fact, robots. Drat.
This bed makes itself and we’re not mad about it. 🛏 pic.twitter.com/dHucOEsbEt
— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) November 17, 2019
- What Louis C.K. did was not done with consent – LOUDER FOR THE FOLKS in the back! (via Vulture)
- Did you catch the “Life Day” shout out in The Mandalorian? We did and it’s good too because it’s the 31st anniversary of the Star Wars Holiday Special!
On this date in 1978, #BeaArthur, #ArtCarney, and #DiahannCarroll joined the cast of the film #StarWars in the musical sci-fi television special #TheStarWarsHolidaySpecial airing on CBS. pic.twitter.com/Dak7Bo0qOA
— Silver Age Television 📺 (@SilverAgeTV) November 17, 2019
- Prince Andrew did a disastrous interview and the Queen is Not Amused. (via Telegraph)
- Speaking of her Majesty, The Crown season three is out on Netflix and we like this discussion of its fashion. (via The Atlantic)
- Well, if Gal Gadot is saying it…
#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/wssMmlPqEK
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 17, 2019
(Image: Sony)
