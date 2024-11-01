‘Charlie Kirk wouldn’t know satire if it sat on his face’: Charlie Kirk roasted for falling for ‘Garbage Force One’

Moments after Charlie Kirk melted down over women not voting for whoever their husbands told them to vote for, he provided the best example of why women shouldn’t mindlessly follow their husbands when he fell for the obviously satirical “Garbage Force One.”

Kirk is, perhaps, one of the most ridiculous of the pro-Trump right-wing pundits. Every time he starts trending on X, it’s almost exclusively because he has again put his incompetence on display. Recently, he tried to debate 25 college students, only to be easily put to shame when he started spewing nonsense about “fetus,” meaning “little human being” in Latin, and comparing a fetus to a woman’s vital organs. One of his most spectacular failures was when, with all the confidence in the world, he identified a picture of a dolphin fetus as a human being.

Most recently, he was slammed on social media after throwing a temper tantrum about women exercising their right to vote. He fumed that women are “undermining” their husbands by secretly voting for Kamala Harris instead of letting their husbands dictate their votes. In doing so, he is one of several MAGA influencers who are already laying the groundwork for men to take their anger out on innocent women in the event of a Trump loss. However, his next actions would only further motivate women to question their MAGA husbands’ competence.

Oblivious Charlie Kirk praises video openly mocking MAGA

Recently, comedian Brent Terhune decided to poke fun at MAGA’s fixation on garbage. For days, Republicans have been incessantly reiterating how offended they are over their perception that Joe Biden called them garbage (he didn’t). Yet, many Republicans have bizarrely taken to seemingly proving Biden’s insult by cosplaying garbage workers and dressing up as garbage. Trump himself pulled a stunt where he wore a sanitation outfit and drove around in a garbage haul.

As a result, Terhune hilariously pointed out the strangeness of their actions in a video in which he pretended to be the man who drove Trump’s garbage truck. Even for those who aren’t familiar with Terhune, it’s easy to detect that his post isn’t serious, especially since he starts by dubbing the garbage haul “Garbage Force One.” Additionally, he includes a photo for proof, but the image isn’t of him or Donald Trump. Instead, it’s Vivek Ramaswamy, who was in North Carolina at the time, seated next to a man who, despite the resemblance, is not Terhune.

Terhune then launches into a hilarious rant, claiming Trump directed him to drive to McDonald’s and that he got chills when Trump said, “This is really sticking it to Joe Biden.” He then pretends to give a message to Biden, stating, “You called us garbage. In order to prove that we’re not garbage, we got a truck that hauls garbage. Does that sound like something garbage would do?” Terhune continues admonishing Biden, feigning emotion over being called “garbage,” and further sticking it to Biden by promising to show up to the polls in a garbage bag to prove he’s garbage.

He drove Trump’s garbage truck pic.twitter.com/IVR7PQPJLn — Brent Terhune in Milwaukee 11.29-30 (@BrentTerhune) October 31, 2024

It was a hilarious takedown of Republicans’ ridiculous, feigned offense and bizarre response to the “garbage” situation. However, one MAGA influencer watched the video and thought it was real. In a now-deleted Tweet, Kirk posted Terhune’s video, calling it “fantastic” and urging viewers to watch how the man gets “emotional” discussing how Biden’s supposed insult made conservatives feel. Not only did he fall for a video openly mocking MAGA’s ridiculous antics, but he also basically confirmed MAGA men like him legitimately cried in the theatrical way Terhune did over Biden’s comment.

When you’re too obtuse to realize you’re being mocked! They don’t know who this guy is, do they?!???



Garbage Force One pic.twitter.com/VimSi5JCjF — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) October 31, 2024

Fortunately, Kirk didn’t delete the post before it was screenshotted. The post has continued circulating X, with users roasting him for being so oblivious. One woman pointed out, “Charlie Kirk wouldn’t know satire if it sat on his face and bounced.” The same woman also commented on his now-deleted post, informing him of his mistake and revealing she was “screaming” that he actually fell for it. Another user wrote that not only does Kirk support a felon and convicted sexual abuser, but he also proved he’s “dumb as a plank.” Other users pointed out Kirk wasn’t the only one who fell for it. Before it was deleted, MAGA supporters had flocked to the comments of his post, genuinely believing Kirk had made a great find.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 wouldn't know satire if it sat on face and bounced!



Brent Terhune @BrentTerhune posted that he was the driver of "Garbage Force One," and Charlie walked right into it!



Maybe watch the whole video before you look like more of chud than you already… pic.twitter.com/HoYd9DOIY5 — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 31, 2024

Holy Shit @charliekirk11 !@BrentTerhune is a comedian who makes fun of Trump, you absolute Dipshit!



You fucking fell for it! ???

I am screaming!????



Garbage Force One is making Charlie look like an ASS, and I am here for it! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 31, 2024

This idiot and all of his idiot followers totally fell for @BrentTerhune's video where he coins "Garbage Force One"???

If you look around there are screenshots showing the replies to Kirk's post. They're not bringing their brightest. Video link:https://t.co/meP24RqB31 pic.twitter.com/NJWyDwSVkE — Bruce Robertson ?????? (@brobertson93) October 31, 2024

Since Kirk deleted his post, here is the whole exchange and a link to the video from @BrentTerhune . Absolutely hilarious that Kirk thought his was real. "Garbage Force One" ???️https://t.co/ROJ8qz0XuJ https://t.co/haPXdGogLL pic.twitter.com/0OnIPnz8Sh — JMath (@jessmathews) October 31, 2024

THIS…folks…is Masterpiece Satire. It took me a minute….and then you go to his page. Ah man. And they're already retweeting it. Wow. Charlie Kirk already fell for it. #GarbageForceOne https://t.co/e124QiSkXd — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 31, 2024

Charlie Kirk, the "youth outreach guy" running get-out-the-vote campaigns for the adjudicated rapist in multiple States, is also dumb as a plank & fell for this obvious parody account mocking the felon's ride-along in "Garbage Force One."https://t.co/j5iLhG7hAQ https://t.co/uurbvELXoQ pic.twitter.com/FDPIjGcvgG — ??????? ⭕ (@meehawl) October 31, 2024

It’s no wonder Kirk is so deeply concerned about women voting outside their husbands’ influence. He knows fully well that many women won’t fall for MAGA men’s incompetence or follow the will of someone who can’t so much as identify satire. He’s scared women are making informed decisions before voting instead of voting in the same manner he posts to social media and argues, which is without a single thought to be found. MAGA men, who can’t identify satire and are so gullible they’ll believe any random person who claims to be Trump’s truck driver, think they should determine how women vote. Fortunately, every self-own and humiliating stunt Kirk pulls is further encouragement for women to vote however they please.

