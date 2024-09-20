‘Nuked from orbit’: Charlie Kirk can’t catch a break from his own incompetence

Days after humiliatingly losing a debate with 25 liberal college students, Charlie Kirk’s further incompetence has been put on display after a clip of him identifying a dolphin fetus as human resurfaced.

Kirk is a right-wing pundit who is the strongest living evidence that becoming a talk show host is way too easy in America. Right-wing podcast and talk show hosts are known for spreading hatred and misinformation, but Kirk gives even them a run for their money for the most incompetent host yet.

He’s known for getting flustered while trying to make arguments or participating in debates about topics he knows nothing about. To try to save face, he simply starts making things up. Recently, he went viral after trying to debate 25 college students on topics like transgender rights, abortion, and birth control.

Viewers got secondhand embarrassment watching him state that a six-week-old fetus has fingerprints and that fetus in Latin means “little human being,” as if they were facts. Even more cringe-inducing was when he tried to make his anti-abortion argument by claiming a six-week-old fetus is equivalent to an 80-year-old with dementia or to a woman’s lungs.

In the past, Kirk has also tried to argue that birth control turns women into Democrats and that women over 30 aren’t attractive. However, few of his self-owns and cringe-inducing “debates” compare to the time he mistook a dolphin for a human being.

Charlie Kirk’s most humiliating fail resurfaces

In light of Kirk’s college student debate debacle, social media users resurfaced the first time he got absolutely schooled by someone far more competent than him. In 2021, Kirk invited comedian Ben Gleib, who is also a Democrat and pro-abortion activist, onto his talk show. Kirk genuinely thought he was going to win a debate about abortion with Gleib. However, in just 15 seconds, Gleib brilliantly destroyed Kirk’s entire worldview.

Gleib brought a few props with him for the show and, at one point, pulled out a picture of a developing fetus. Holding up the picture, he asked Kirk, “Do you truly believe, in your heart of hearts, do you truly believe that this is a human being?” After looking at the picture, Kirk responded, “Without a doubt.”

The problem was that the photo wasn’t an image of a “human being” or even a human fetus. It was a picture of a dolphin fetus. Gleib asked him, “Without a doubt, a dolphin fetus is a human being? This is a human?” The funniest part of the video is Kirk’s face, as you can see the exact moment he realizes he’s messed up big time. He moves his lips soundlessly for several moments, looking deeply concerned and flustered.

As Kirk tries to recover, Gleib continues speaking, questioning whether Kirk goes to Sea World and gets concerned about the “human babies” in the aquarium. Recently, Gleib resurfaced the 2021 clip, much to the appreciation of social media users.

Watching Charlie Kirk getting nuked from orbit at my desk while drinking my coffee is the perfect way to start a Thursday. I salute you sir. ?? — The Capricorn Coordinator ?? ?? (@Sickshoota) September 19, 2024

Charlie Kirk never ceases to amaze me with his profound level of ignorance, while remaining confident in his words. what a dumbass — a professional baker for dogs (@couchresin) September 19, 2024

Conservatives are too dumb to know they’re dumb ??? — Elyon113 (@prez_sam4) September 19, 2024

In the comments, conservatives are trying to defend Kirk, pointing out that he didn’t look long enough at the photo and that the dolphin fetus looks like a human fetus. They don’t seem to realize they’re only further proving Gleib’s point. How can they argue a fetus is a human being when they literally can’t even tell the difference between a human and a dolphin at that early stage of development?

Also, if Kirk hadn’t been so arrogant and overconfident in his uninformed beliefs that he immediately had to label the picture that could’ve been a fetus of anything a “human being,” perhaps he would’ve avoided humiliation. If conservative men would just stop talking about topics they clearly know nothing about, people like Gleib wouldn’t have to pull these stunts to call out their incompetence.

Not only can Kirk not escape his own competence, but neither can the people still follow him and listen to his ideas. No one should be listening to abortion arguments from a man who confidently stated a dolphin fetus was a “human being.”

