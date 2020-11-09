comScore

Meet Champ and Major, Our New First Dogs

And good good boys.

By Jessica MasonNov 9th, 2020, 11:29 am

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Vice President Joe Biden's dog, Champ, stands during speechs during a Joining Forces service event at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory May 10, 2012 in Washington, DC. U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and Biden joined with Congressional spouses to assemble Mother's Day packages that deployed troops have requested to be sent to their mothers and wives at home. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

There were many, many things that point to what a truly horrible person Donald Trump is, but one of the most obvious is that he’s the first president in recent memory without a pet (no, Lindsay Graham doesn’t count). Even the most terrible presidents of the last century at least had dogs, but no. Donald Trump doesn’t like or enjoy anything or care about any living being but himself, which is why it’s such a relief that he’ll be gone soon and we’ll have two very good puppers taking up residence in the White House.

Meet Champ and Major Biden, Joe Biden’s two German Sheppards. They are very good boys, and Major will make history as the first rescue animal to become a first dog. The Bidens fostered and adopted Major two years ago through the Delaware Humane Association. That’s pretty amazing. And adorable.

Champ and Major’s Twitter has already gained 113,500 followers since coming online yesterday. (They added 4,000 just while I was writing this article so I’m sure this number will be out-0f-date in minutes.) And that’s not a shock at all given that they are, as noted, good boys, and we have been starved for wholesome first dog content for four years.

It certainly sounds like Champ is tunning the Twitter, as a responsible older brother should. He’s also, as this video shows, more of a talker.

Major is very excited though.

It’s only 72 days until inauguration and the day that Champ and Major get to take up residence in the White House. I hope all the rats living there now get cleared out before then.

(via: NPR, image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

