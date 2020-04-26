Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame With This Awesome Fan Art
Artists assemble!
Fans around the world are celebrating the one year anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame in theaters. As the final film in the Infinity Saga, expectations were high and anticipation was at a fever pitch. Endgame met these expectations, with excellent reviews and a thoroughly satisfying wrap up 22 films in the making. The film broke box office records, going on to earn nearly $3 billion dollars and becoming the highest grossing film of all time.
While it’s only been one year since the film came out, we are now living in a markedly different world, one which will never be the same.
I can’t help but think about seeing Endgame in the theater, surrounded by fellow nerds cheering, crying, and applauding as one. It’s one of my favorite movie-going experiences to date, and I can’t wait to get back to our IRL nerd community. Just as soon as 2020 stops kicking us in the face.
To commemorate Endgame’s first anniversary, fans from across the globe are sharing their fan art. Here’s some of out favorites:
View this post on Instagram
❤❤#MarvelsAvengers #vengadoresunidos #avengerssavedme #avengersinﬁnitywar #avengerendgame #avengersendgame #avengersinﬁnitywar#avengerssavedme #AvengersEndgame #AvengersEndgame #MarvelsAvengers #MarvelStudios #marvelstudios #marveluniverse #marvellegends #avengers #thor #captainamerica #deadpool #xmen #infinitywar #avengersendgame #blackwidow #avengersinfinitywar #tonystark #endgame #peterparker #wolverine #guardiansofthegalaxy #captainmarvel #stanlee #spidermanfarfromhome #spidey #marvelcinematicuniverse
View this post on Instagram
Iron man. This have been one of the hardest drawing for me but I think it was worth the time and love. • • • • • • #ironman #marvel #marvelcomics #marveluniverse #marvelstudios #marveledit #marvelart #robertdowneyjr #tonystark #tonystarkedit #avengers #avengersendgame #dc #drawing #dibujo #sketch #pencil #pencilart #pencilshading #pencildrawing #portrait #aportrait #sketching #realisticdrawing #art #artist #artistic #shading
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today #avengersendgame was out in theaters. Here are some of my favorite drawing of the Avengers I’ve done from the past year to celebrate. Who’s your favorite avenger? #avengers #marvel #captainamerica #blackwidow #ironman #thor #hulk #hawkeye #wintersoldier #scarletwitch #quicksilver #spiderman #falcon #peggycarter #avengersgotodisney #flashback #bestfriends #movierelease #avengersgotoboston #artistoninstagram #artistoninsta #mouseears #hanukkah #friendsforever
View this post on Instagram
Captain America #captainamerica #キャプテンアメリカ #avengers #アベンジャーズ #avengersendgame #endgame #エンドゲーム #marvelcomics #marvel #マーベル #アメコミ #illustration #drawing #drawingsketch #drawingillustration #drawingart #art #sketch #monotone #モノクロ #イラスト #スケッチ #アート #ドローイング #絵 #handdrawing #pencildrawing #pencilsketch #pencilwork #鉛筆画
View this post on Instagram
Because one year ago, today, was one of the best day of my life. I saw @marvel @avengers END GAME. No words to explain how many emotions ran through me watching that movie. I’ve seen all the @marvelstudios movies 100’s of times and literally forced others to do the same(p.s. they have no regrets ) I just thank @therussobrothers and the whole team for making such a Spectacle. Device – @apple iPad(+Pencil) App – @procreate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #marvel #avengers #avengersendgame #thanos #stanlee #endgame #mcu #digitalart #draw #artist #artwork #fanart #digital #digitaldrawing #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #ipadproart #illustration #digitalartist #instaart #realisticdrawing #realistart #digitalartwork #applepencilart #madewithprocreate #ipadart #ipadprocreate #artistoninstagram
View this post on Instagram
#wip of the one and only captain america. drew him kind of in the dark, that’s why it’s not very shaded haha. anyway steve rogers is the best and i love him . . . #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #drawing #draw #sketch #portraitsketch #captainamerica #steverogers #avengers #avengersart #avengersfanart #avengersendgame #avengersassemble #captainamericaart #captainamericafan #captainamericafanart
View this post on Instagram
A year ago today, a saga came to a close. #cartoon #marvel #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvelcomics #ironman #tonystark #infinitygauntlet #avengers #avengersendgame #endgame #captainamerica #steverogers #thor #hulk #brucebanner #blackpanther #captainmarvel #caroldanvers #spiderman #peterparker #doctorstrange #stephenstrange #antman #scottlang #infinitystones
View this post on Instagram
One year since Tony Stark snapped his fingers and saved the world ♥️ One year since the black widow made the biggest sacrifice. One year since a bloody Mouse changed the world forever #oneyearofendgame #avengers #marvel #mcu #avengersendgame #infinitystones #stanleeforever #artistsoninstagram #instaartist #instaart #aquarelle #watercolorartwork #watercolorstudy #artistinspired #artistabyjay #features #artistagram #potpourriofartists #art_xplore #art_hub #watercolordaily #artist_sharing #artist_features #createdonthate #dailyart
View this post on Instagram
"It's your turn now!"-EndGame #ironman #ipadprocreate #ipadproart #ipad #applepencil #apple #iron #spider #spidermanhomecoming #ironspider #avengersendgame #infinitywar #marvel #marvelcomics #drawing #digital #digitalartist #digitalpainting #fumetti #comic #picoftheday #likeforlikes #likeforfollowers #likeforfollowback
View this post on Instagram
Mitologico.. • • •#lacantastoriedicarta • #thor #thorragnarok #thoredit #thorloveandthunder #odino #dccomics #adventure #dcuniverse #marvel #marvelcomics #dc #fantasy #fumetti #fumetto #marvelstudios #vikings #viking #chrishemsworth #chrishemsworthedit #disney #disneylandparis #loki #lokiedit #asgard #natalieportman #avengers #avengersendgame #book #libri
View this post on Instagram
"Sometimes you gotta run before you can walk." The very first anniversary for Avengers Endgame. The movie that made us excited from the start and made us cry at the end♥️! So it has been exactly a year since Endgame dropped! End of an Era and nostalgia all the from the beginning, Iron Man (2008) . Pic Credit:- @dhawesome . . . #avengers #avengersendgame #avengersassemble #ironman #spiderman #tonystark #marvel #mcu #robertdowneyjr #rdj #1yearold #anniversary #nostalgia #era #endofanera #captainamerica #thor #natasharomanoff #hulk #pepper #drstrange #captainmarvel #blackpanther #art #anime #artistsofinstagram #sketch
View this post on Instagram
The Hulk 6/30 #hulk #avengers #brucebanner #marvel #portraitart #avengersendgame #mcu #markruffalo #portraits #drawing #instaart #drawingjunkie #digitalart #30dayheroartchallenge #fanart #artistsoninstagram #digitaldrawing #digitalpainting #procreate #draw #paintingdigital
View this post on Instagram
It has been a year to Endgame I am iron man . . . . . .#ironman #avengers #robertdowneyjr #rdj #rdjedit #rdjfanpage #avengersendgame #illustration #icon #typography #vector #vectorart #cartoon #logos #character #designinspiration #characterdesign #illustrator #photoshop #drawing #adobe #behance
View this post on Instagram
I know this isn’t an Endgame post, but today is the one year anniversary of Endgame! What’s your favourite Endgame scene? . . Follow us @mcu_inbox Follow us @mcu_inbox . . Credit to Patrick Brown . . #mcu #marvel #marvelstudios #marvelcomics #marvelmemes #marvelmovies #mcuart #marvelart #marvelartwork #marvelfanart #avengers #avengersassemble #avengersageofultron #ageofultron #avengersinfinitywar #infinitywar #avengersendgame #endgame #disney #disneyplus #stanlee #tomholland #thor #ironman #captainamerica #blackwidow #hulk #hawkeye #spiderman #scarlettjohansson
View this post on Instagram
1 year of "Avengers Endgame" ❤️ It was emotional for us,the fans last year. End of a 10 year long journey. Last year also I made a poster. Tried to improve it this time. A Fan Poster of "Avengers Endgame". @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth @markruffalo @therussobrothers @kevinfeige_ @marvel @marvelstudios @marvel_india THANK YOU ❤️ ~ @pritaam.deb . . . . . . . #pritaamdeb #posterdesign #avengersendgame #marvelcinematicuniverse #kolkata #india #digitalpainting #digital_art #doodlesofinstagram #sketchbook #inktober #inktober2019 #inktober2k19 #inktoberindia #golpo_dadu #wahhkolkata #ig_calcutta #thekolkatabuzz #instaart #instacartoonist #cartoonart #pensketch #cartoonist #kolkatasutra #kolkatapaparazzi #kolkataartist #calcutta_minimalism #Amarkolkata #fanart
View this post on Instagram
CHRIS HEMSWORTH Repost it was done in nov. 2017. And one of my favt pencil sketch by me … Plz give ur feedback #doctorstrange #marvel #avengers #ironman #captainamerica #spiderman #chrishemsworth #sherlock #thor #hulk #extractions #blackwidow #avengersendgame #blackpanther #thanos #loki #sketch #draw #drawing #art #artist #ballpen #sketching #panting #watercolour #artoftheday #portrait #pencilsketching #pen #fanart
View this post on Instagram
One Year of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It has already been a year since 'Avengers: Endgame' hit theatres worldwide. As the Hollywood blockbuster celebrates its first anniversary today, we look back at how the film is so relevant in the times of COVID-19 and possibly even how the “Mad Titan” Thanos was right – to some extent.While we all grapple to deal with this health crisis of unmatched proportions, we take a look at some of Thanos’ dialogues in the films ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that hold true in today’s circumstances. Be it life under lockdown, social distancing, the sense of hopelessness and despair at the growing death count, the environment getting a chance to heal and a world learning to accept a new normal while a new breed of superheroes – doctors and scientists – arise and save the day. . . . . . . . . . #sketch #pencil_sketch #drawingsketch #art #pencildrawing #finelinerart #micronart #micron_drawing #marveluniverse #marvel #marvelcomics #mcu #avengersendgame #avengers_endgame #thanos #mad_titan_thanos #comic_art #comicart #comic_character #marvel_comics #indianart #indianartist #artistoninstagram #artistofinstagram #indian_artists_club #a_r_t #daily_arts #daily_art_post
View this post on Instagram
It's better people hate me, cause its gonna be easy for them to forget me when they I am gone Digital illustration- iron man . . . . . . #ironman #robertdowneyjr #chrisevans #chrishemsworth #stanlee #stanleecameo #marveluniverse #marvel #marvelstudios #marvelcomics #ironmanart #painting #mordenart #avengersendgame #captainamerica #thor #captainmarvel #warmachine #digitalillustration #blackwidow #digitalart #hulk #drawing #comicart
Happy Endgame-aversary, Mary Suevians. We love you 3000.
(image: Marvel)
