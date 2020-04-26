comScore

Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame With This Awesome Fan Art

Artists assemble!

By Chelsea SteinerApr 26th, 2020, 12:09 pm

The Avengers assemble on a poster for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame.

Fans around the world are celebrating the one year anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame in theaters. As the final film in the Infinity Saga, expectations were high and anticipation was at a fever pitch. Endgame met these expectations, with excellent reviews and a thoroughly satisfying wrap up 22 films in the making. The film broke box office records, going on to earn nearly $3 billion dollars and becoming the highest grossing film of all time.

While it’s only been one year since the film came out, we are now living in a markedly different world, one which will never be the same.

Technically is America's face ⁠

I can’t help but think about seeing Endgame in the theater, surrounded by fellow nerds cheering, crying, and applauding as one. It’s one of my favorite movie-going experiences to date, and I can’t wait to get back to our IRL nerd community. Just as soon as 2020 stops kicking us in the face.

To commemorate Endgame’s first anniversary, fans from across the globe are sharing their fan art. Here’s some of out favorites:

Because one year ago, today, was one of the best day of my life. I saw @marvel @avengers END GAME. No words to explain how many emotions ran through me watching that movie. I’ve seen all the @marvelstudios movies 100’s of times and literally forced others to do the same(p.s. they have no regrets ) I just thank @therussobrothers and the whole team for making such a Spectacle. Device – @apple iPad(+Pencil) App – @procreate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #marvel #avengers #avengersendgame #thanos #stanlee #endgame #mcu #digitalart #draw #artist #artwork #fanart #digital #digitaldrawing #procreate #procreateart #procreatedrawing #ipadproart #illustration #digitalartist #instaart #realisticdrawing #realistart #digitalartwork #applepencilart #madewithprocreate #ipadart #ipadprocreate #artistoninstagram

One year ago…

1 year of "Avengers Endgame" ❤️ It was emotional for us,the fans last year. End of a 10 year long journey. Last year also I made a poster. Tried to improve it this time. A Fan Poster of "Avengers Endgame". @robertdowneyjr @chrishemsworth @markruffalo @therussobrothers @kevinfeige_ @marvel @marvelstudios @marvel_india THANK YOU ❤️ ~ @pritaam.deb . . . . . . . #pritaamdeb #posterdesign #avengersendgame #marvelcinematicuniverse #kolkata #india #digitalpainting #digital_art #doodlesofinstagram #sketchbook #inktober #inktober2019 #inktober2k19 #inktoberindia #golpo_dadu #wahhkolkata #ig_calcutta #thekolkatabuzz #instaart #instacartoonist #cartoonart #pensketch #cartoonist #kolkatasutra #kolkatapaparazzi #kolkataartist #calcutta_minimalism #Amarkolkata #fanart

One Year of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It has already been a year since 'Avengers: Endgame' hit theatres worldwide. As the Hollywood blockbuster celebrates its first anniversary today, we look back at how the film is so relevant in the times of COVID-19 and possibly even how the “Mad Titan” Thanos was right – to some extent.While we all grapple to deal with this health crisis of unmatched proportions, we take a look at some of Thanos’ dialogues in the films ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that hold true in today’s circumstances. Be it life under lockdown, social distancing, the sense of hopelessness and despair at the growing death count, the environment getting a chance to heal and a world learning to accept a new normal while a new breed of superheroes – doctors and scientists – arise and save the day. . . . . . . . . . #sketch #pencil_sketch #drawingsketch #art #pencildrawing #finelinerart #micronart #micron_drawing #marveluniverse #marvel #marvelcomics #mcu #avengersendgame #avengers_endgame #thanos #mad_titan_thanos #comic_art #comicart #comic_character #marvel_comics #indianart #indianartist #artistoninstagram #artistofinstagram #indian_artists_club #a_r_t #daily_arts #daily_art_post

Happy Endgame-aversary, Mary Suevians. We love you 3000.

(image: Marvel)

