Celebrate the One Year Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame With This Awesome Fan Art

Fans around the world are celebrating the one year anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame in theaters. As the final film in the Infinity Saga, expectations were high and anticipation was at a fever pitch. Endgame met these expectations, with excellent reviews and a thoroughly satisfying wrap up 22 films in the making. The film broke box office records, going on to earn nearly $3 billion dollars and becoming the highest grossing film of all time.

While it’s only been one year since the film came out, we are now living in a markedly different world, one which will never be the same.

I can’t help but think about seeing Endgame in the theater, surrounded by fellow nerds cheering, crying, and applauding as one. It’s one of my favorite movie-going experiences to date, and I can’t wait to get back to our IRL nerd community. Just as soon as 2020 stops kicking us in the face.

To commemorate Endgame’s first anniversary, fans from across the globe are sharing their fan art. Here’s some of out favorites:

Happy Endgame-aversary, Mary Suevians. We love you 3000.

(image: Marvel)

