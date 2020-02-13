Celebrate Galentine’s Day With These Films About Female Friendship

Parks and Recreation gave us so many gifts: the Saperstein siblings, dream boyfriend Ben Wyatt, Treat Yo Self, and our favorite holiday, Galentine’s Day. The eponymous season 2, episode 16 episode, where Leslie Knope celebrates her fabulous female friendships, has turned February 13th into one of our favorite holidays. In fact, we’ve tried petitioning our bosses to make it a work holiday, but so far no dice.

The reason Galentine’s Day resonates so strongly with us is simple: there are few joys greater than a wonderful and supportive friendship. If you’re looking to binge-watch with your besties to celebrate the occasion, we’ve got some movie picks for you.

Girls Trip

This 2017 comedy film was a smash hit thanks to the hilarious antics of the “Flossy Posse”, made up of Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish. As the gang parties in New Orleans, each woman confronts themselves and each other with some harsh truths amidst the humor. Featuring a star-making turn by Haddish, Girls Trip is the rare film that gets funnier with every re-watch, as you keep picking up new jokes you missed while you were laughing so hard.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

For most of us, high school is hell. But the one thing that makes your awkward years tolerable is having the support of your BFF. This 1997 cult classic comedy follows Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow as they try to make their decade since high school seem more impressive than it really is at their 10 year high school reunion. The eminently quotable film has spawned a prequel and a musical, but nothing beats the comedic chemistry of Kudrow and Sorvino. Special shoutout to Janeane Garofalo, whose turn as bitter classmate Heather Mooney is truly a masterclass in sarcasm.

Me Without You

Female friendships are wonderful things, but we’ve all experienced or been witness to ones that are overly enmeshed and often toxic. This underseen 2001 gem stars Michelle Williams and Anna Friel as best friends, following them from their childhood days into their chaotic teens and 20s and beyond. Anchored by strong performances from both leads, Me Without You artfully captures the intensity of young female friendship in a way that few films have done before or since.

Life Partners

The path to adulthood is different for everyone, and that journey can sometimes take us further away from the people we love. Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs play Sasha and Paige, two best friends who find themselves growing apart after Paige falls in love with Tim (Adam Brody). Friendships change as people grow, but the love is still there. In a refreshing change of pace, Sasha is the rare queer character whose queerness isn’t her sole attribute.

Set It Off

This 1996 action heist film stars Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise as four desperate friends looking to break out of the cycle of poverty by robbing banks. The film was way ahead of its time, and made stars of its charismatic cast. It also showed Hollywood that people would come out in droves to see stories about Black women (a message the industry still struggles to internalize).

Someone Great

Last year’s Netflix comedy was billed as a break-up movie, but it’s actually a love letter to female friendships. Starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise, the film follows best friends who rally around Rodriguez after she breaks up with her longtime boyfriend (Lakieth Stanfield). As the trio endure one crazy night in NYC trying to gain access to exclusive concert Neon Classic, they confront their issues and celebrate Rodriguez’s final night in New York.

Tangerine

This 2015 independent film, shot entirely on an iPhone, follows one day in the lives of trans sex workers Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) and Alexandra (Mya Taylor) as they wander through West Hollywood to find Sin-Dee’s cheating boyfriend and pimp Chester. The film manages to find moments of screwball comedy in the chaos of their lives and features moving performances from its two leads. After all, true friendship is giving someone the wig off your head while theirs is in the wash.

Thelma and Louise

Ridley Scott’s iconic film literally invented the concept of ride or die friendship in the western-inspired adventures of Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. The 1991 film is a beautifully told tale of feminism and friendship, and remains just as relevant today as it was nearly 30 years ago.

What are your Galentine’s Day must-watches?

