Catherine O’Hara Joins the Cast of ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, so Let’s Wildly Speculate on Who She’s Playing

Comedy legend Catherine O’Hara has been cast in the second season of The Last of Us. The Schitt’s Creek star will join HBO’s dystopian drama in an undisclosed role. O’Hara joins fellow season two cast members, which includes Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as Abby, Isabela Merced (Madame Web) as Dina, and Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse.

While O’Hara’s role is still under wraps, it hasn’t stopped internet nerds from wildly speculating about who she is playing. The current frontrunner is the Prophet, the leader of the Seraphites. The Seraphites are a fanatical religious cult that believes that the Cordyceps outbreak was God punishing humanity for their sins. The group separates itself into a self-sustaining community that is frequently at odds with FEDRA and the Washington Liberation Front militia (WLF). While the Prophet is never seen in the game, she is memorialized in murals and signs across the Pacific Northwest.

(image: Naughty Dog)

Of course, this is all wild speculation. O’Hara could be playing a character from the game, or she could be originating a role like Melanie Lynskey did in season one. The series featured terrific guest stars in its first season, including Anna Torv, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Lynskey, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, and Storm Reid. The Last of Us won 8 Creative Arts Emmys, with Offerman and Reid winning for best guest actor and actress in a drama series, respectively.

If the internet had its way, O’Hara would simply be reprising her role as Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek. And as much as we would all love to see that happen, it’s not going to. But O’Hara will see a familiar face on set. As she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, her son is a set dresser on the series.

Season two starts production in the spring, with a release date set for sometime in 2025.

(featured image: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

