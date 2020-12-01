These Casting Rumors for the Willow Series Have Us Excited

The new Willow series set for Disney+ has us extremely excited. Not only is it the first non-Star Wars series from LucasFilm, we’re really into finally seeing a sequel to Willow, which is one of those fantasy films many of us grew up with. (For me that’s quite literal, Willow is the first movie I remember seeing in a theater and actually loving). And now reports are beginning to emerge that give us some idea of what we might see in the series. And it sounds awesome?

According to Deadline, not one but three actresses have been tapped to lead the series. Just this? Great. The more women in fantasy, the better. And the actresses who are being considered are exciting as well. Ellie Bamber (best known for Nocturnal Animals, BBC’s Les Miserables, and The Serpent), Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy and Pacific Rim: Uprising), and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Life, BBC’s Les Miserables again, and the upcoming Green Knight). These are great young actresses, all of whom I’m excited to see more of. Spaeny in particular impressed me recently in The Craft: Legacy.

And the characters they are rumored to be playing sound very cool too. According to Deadline, the series “revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince.” Bamber is rumored to be the one leading the team is as a kitchen maid called Dove, who much like Willow in the original film, wants to prove herself as a chosen one. She’s joined by Kit, who will be played (allegedly) by Spaeny, who is the Princess whose twin has been captured. Is Kit somehow related to the original Princess of Willow, the Elora Danan? Like Elora, Kit is said to be ” destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen.”

Kellyman is rumored to be playing Jade, a servant who is “Kit’s best friend and moral compass. She is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom.” This all sounds awesome. Also on the team is a yet-to-be-cast thief who seems like a direct homage to Val Kilmer’s Mad Martigan character, who’s on the quest to get out of prison.

All of these potential plans seem very fun, very much like a good D&D campaign made into a TV show, and I’m curious how Warwick Davis’ Willow himself will figure into all of this: Will he be an advisor to the quest, or will he be a leader? Will Fin Razel the sorceress be there in some form? And more important: Will there be Brownies?

We can’t wait for more information on Willow to come out and we can’t wait for this series.

