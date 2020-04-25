comScore

Things We Saw Today: The Cassian Andor Series Gets a New Showrunner

Plus quarantine gaming, comfort reads, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerApr 25th, 2020, 5:57 pm

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Even though Hollywood (and everywhere else) is still on lockdown, plans for the Cassian Andor series are still underway. The Disney+ series follows The Mandalorian as the second live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. The still untitled series is a prequel that follows the adventures of Diego Luna’s character five years before the events of Rogue One: a Star Wars Story.

Now, it’s been announced that Rogue One screenwriter Tony Gilroy will be taking over showrunning duties for Stephen Schiff (The Americans). Gilroy wrote the screenplays for the first four Bourne films, as well as writing and directing Michael Clayton. Gilroy will also be directing the pilot episode of the series.

In addition, Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King) have joined the prequel series. O’Reilly will reprise her role as Mon Mothma, while Gough’s role is still under wraps. They joined previously announced cast members Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller. There’s no word yet on whether or not K-2SO will be joining the show, although my Alan Tudyk-loving self hopes he will.

There’s no word yet on when we can expect the Cassian Andor series, but add it to the list of things to look forward to post-quarantine.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Hope you’re having a safe and sweet Saturday, Sue Believers!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.