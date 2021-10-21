We lost Carrie Fisher in 2016 and it is a loss that many of us who loved Carrie and her work still struggle to cope with. The actress who wrote brutally honest novels and brought Princess Leia to life in the Star Wars franchise meant the world to many fans. Years after she left us, we’re still sharing her wise words and our treasured memories of her as we celebrate her life on what would have been her 65th birthday.

Fisher was a master of inspiring people through her words, and so many took to Twitter to share quotes, pictures, clips, and more from the actress and author, holding close to her legacy and her truths.

“Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.” This is one of Carrie Fisher’s most well-known pieces of advice for good reason. I live by it. I read it every morning. pic.twitter.com/V8rdfBRc2p — 💀 SKELETRINA 💀 (@ohcatrina) October 21, 2021

Happy 65th Birthday Carrie Fisher. Wish you were still with us princess, we miss you everyday💙 pic.twitter.com/6OtHdCWGeJ — anish🎃 | ⊃∪∩⪽ Week (@sithshailar) October 21, 2021

Carrie Fisher woulda been 65 today. Happy birthday to the legend who put this iconic line reading in my head 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/CSN4jaYNuQ — Slade (@Slade) October 21, 2021

Just a friendly reminder that we never, not once, deserved Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/XA69XXhA6S — Carrie (De Palma, 1976) Courogen (@carriecourogen) October 21, 2021

Carrie Fisher is my hero and has been for as long as I can remember. Not Leia but Carrie. She was fierce, fearless, and an inspiration and I miss her every day. “Take your broken heart, make it into art.” #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/v6maqUtVq8 — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) October 21, 2021

The account of Carrie Fisher’s adored dog, Gary, and her beloved daughter, Billie Lourd, who is also an actress, both shared memories of Fisher as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Fisher the Dog (@garyfisher)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

Happy birthday, Carrie. We miss you.

(image: Sascha Steinbach/GETTY IMAGES)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Anything else we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]