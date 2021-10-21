comScore Happy Birthday Carrie Fisher, We Miss You
Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday Carrie Fisher. We Miss You, Space Momby.

By Rachel LeishmanOct 21st, 2021, 6:00 pm
 

Carrie Fisher gives the audience the bird

We lost Carrie Fisher in 2016 and it is a loss that many of us who loved Carrie and her work still struggle to cope with. The actress who wrote brutally honest novels and brought Princess Leia to life in the Star Wars franchise meant the world to many fans. Years after she left us, we’re still sharing her wise words and our treasured memories of her as we celebrate her life on what would have been her 65th birthday.

Fisher was a master of inspiring people through her words, and so many took to Twitter to share quotes, pictures, clips, and more from the actress and author, holding close to her legacy and her truths.

The account of Carrie Fisher’s adored dog, Gary, and her beloved daughter, Billie Lourd, who is also an actress, both shared memories of Fisher as well.

 

Happy birthday, Carrie. We miss you.

(image: Sascha Steinbach/GETTY IMAGES)

