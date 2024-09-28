‘Cards Against Prythian’ is the perfect game for ‘ACOTAR’ fans

Game nights in the faerie courts just got a whole lot more fun. Whether you’re an avid reader or just a TikTok doom-scroller who gets the odd BookTok video on their FYP, chances are you’ve heard of A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas’ smash hit fantasy romance series.

For five novels (and counting), readers have been devouring the exploits of Feyre Archeron as she navigates warring fae courts, dangerous magic, and torrid romances—and now, you can bring the magic of ACOTAR to game night with a Cards Against Prythian deck.

A play on (though, it’s important to note, not officially produced by) everyone’s favorite slightly NSFW card game Cards Against Humanity, Cards Against Prythian takes the characters, themes, and locations of Maas’ series and mixes them with CAH‘s signature brand of slightly blue humor. The game’s conceit is still the same: put together the funniest, most outlandish response to the given prompt with the cards you have. But while previously you might’ve pulled a card like “Justin Bieber” or “Bees?,” these new ACOTAR-inspired editions have delightful options like “Getting friend-zoned by Tamlin” and “Thicc bitches from faerie realms.”

(My Hero Cards)

Since there is no *official* Cards Against Prythian game, there’s a whole host of options for ACOTAR fans to choose from—whether you’re looking for a PDF download, a hand-made deck, or something slightly fancier. For those with a few silver marks to spare, My Hero Cards offers an illustrated deck of 250 cards for $49.95, while thriftier shoppers can nab a digital download version of the deck via a small business on Etsy for $8.

